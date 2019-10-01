LAGRANGE — LaGrange authorities are looking for the person or persons responsible for a rash of graffiti sometime this weekend.
That person or persons literally covered the town park bathroom with spray paint graffiti sometime Saturday or Sunday. The culprit or culprits sprayed offensive slogans and language on the building’s brick walls and metal doors. They also attacked a sign placed near the park’s basketball courts honoring the late Terry Schmitd, the man who helped create the town park.
LaGrange police and town officials are expected to download and review footage from several security cameras installed in the park in the hopes of being able to determine just who is responsible for the vandalism.
LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson said it will cost the town somewhere between $500 and $1,000 in manpower and materials to clean up the park building.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Town Marshal’s office.
