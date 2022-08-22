KENDALLVILLE — State Road 3 is riding a little rough and narrow right now, but don’t worry, it’s not going to stay like that.
Crews are continuing to work on improving the pavement, and while the new black-colored lane feels a little like chip-and-seal, it’s just a midway step before the final product is done.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has been working on S.R. 3 for about two weeks now, as evidenced by several miles of orange barrels extending from Kendallville south past Avilla.
Crews first worked on the interior lanes and are now shifted to the exterior lanes of the four-lane highway. Both north and south remains open, just restricted to one lane.
The work shifted last week and traffic has been moved to the newly coated interior lanes, which has drawn some raised eyebrows from motorists who are experiencing a bit more vibration going over the black-coated travel lane.
INDOT is working on a seal-coating upgrade to the highway, INDOT Northeast spokesman Hunter Petroviak said in a update on Monday, with work expected to finish up by Sept. 1, weather permitting.
“During operations, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will return to fog seal the new driving surface and apply pavement markings,” Petroviak said.
So no, the rough chip-and-seal-esque surface is not the final product. The extra bumps, vibration and noise will be fixed up soon.
The preservation work is a lower-dollar, less intensive method to extend the life of pavement. In preservation work, the goal is to keep good pavement good for as long as possible as it keeps the road in the best condition and also costs less than letting the asphalt degrade.
Preservation techniques like crack-sealing, micro-sealing and seal coating are cheaper and less intense than milling and repaving or reconstruction work for roads that get into really bad shape.
“Seal coating is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique that is utilized across the state of Indiana, saving an estimated $6-14 dollars in taxpayer expenditures for every dollar invested in extending the life of a roadway,” Petroviak said.
Construction work is never convenient, and the loose stone being used as a base on S.R. 3 can get a little rough, but crews are aiming to wrap up quickly and get drivers back to smooth sailing on the main north-south artery in Noble County.
“INDOT makes every effort to reduce vehicle damage during and immediately after seal coating projects. While these efforts may not prevent all damage to vehicles during the seal coat process, they have substantially reduced the likelihood of damage,” Petroviak said.
