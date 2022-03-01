Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Alan Annis, 35, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 600W, Ligonier, was booked at 6:24 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence on a court order relating to a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Kristopher D. King, 36, of the 0600 block of C.R. 40, Garrett, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. King was held without bond.
Kenneth M. Pfafman, 26, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Pfafman was released on his own recognizance.
Tracy L. Collinsworth, 35, of the 200 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Albion, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Collinsworth was held without bond.
Noe S. Estrada, 20, of the 100 block of Senior Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Estrada was released on his own recognizance.
Andres Flores, 24, of the 8000 block of East North Road, Syracuse, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Flores was released on his own recognizance.
Derek J. Fuller, 44, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Fuller was held on $2,500 bond.
Kevin J. Pfefferkorn, 62, of the 7600 block of East Creek Lake North, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor. Pfefferkorn was held on $2,500 bond.
Sadie K. DeLeon, 23, of the 200 block of Twin Island Road, Rome City, was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. DeLeon was held without bond.
Carol D. Posey III, 63, of the 3300 block of South Packerton Road, Warsaw, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Saturday Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Posey was released on his own recognizance.
Cledith Slone, 56, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:18 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Slone was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Jacob B. Truman, 28, of the 3100 block of East Old Colony Road, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Truman was held on $2,500 bond.
Condon D. Wallen, 37, of the 100 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Wallen was held on $2,500 bond.
Sean T. Eaves, 39, of the 500 block of West County Line Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Sunday by Rome City police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Eaves was released on his own recognizance.
Gage N. Kline, 25, of the 100 block of West Grove Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of placement of 911 calls prohibited, a Class A misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Kline was released on his own recognizance.
Jose L. Negron-Roche, 37, of the 3700 block of West Old Road, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:51 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Negron-Roche was released on his own recognizance.
Mike D. Norris, 59, of the 3000 block of North C.R. 450W, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Norris was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael W. Soule, 47, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony. Soule was held without bond.
