Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Trevor A. Grady, 21, of the 4500 block of South C.R. 1175E, Hudson, was arrested at 9:16 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Grady was held without bond.
Matthew L. Hisey, 44, of the 1300 block of East Railroad Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Hisey was released on his own recognizance.
Harold N Miller, 79, of the 10700 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was booked at 10:39 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Amber M. Nicholas, 33, of hte 200 block of East Fourth Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Nicholas was released on her own recognizance.
Carol Strowmatt, 42, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Strowmatt was held on $2,500 bond.
Tina L. Farber, 48, of the 700 Buchanan Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Farber was released on her own recognizance.
Stephanie G. Hoover, 29, of the 400 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hoover was released on her own recognizance.
Michael A. Leach, 31, of the 700 block of North Chicago Avenue, Goshen, was arrested at 3:50 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police charges of being a habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony; and false informing/reporting, a Class A misdemeanor. Leach was held on $2,500 bond.
Rebekah J. Meade, 42, of the 100 block of East Baltimore Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Meade was released on her own recognizance.
Gary R. Miller Jr., 42, of the 100 block of West C.R. 700S, Claypool, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Miller was held on $5,000 bond.
Sierra C. Mosby, 21, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Mosby was released on her own recognizance.
Destiny J. Patrias, 23, of the 300 block of Warrner Street, Reading, Michigan, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Patrias was released on her own recognizance.
Tabitha R. Perry, 33, of the 200 block of East Crawford Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance. Perry was released on her own recognizance.
Jason M. Thorp, 50, of the 1100 block of South Center Street, Waterloo,, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Thorp was held on $2,500 bond.
Johnny D. Graham, 47, of the 3900 block of Beaver Brook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:18 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years. Graham was held on $2,500 bond.
Tevorri L. Hawkins, 45, of the 57000 block of C.R. 21, Goshen, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Hawkins was released on his own recognizance.
Gary L. Looney, 59, of the 200 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Michigan City, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Matthew H. Lyles, 22, of the 200 block of Timber Valley Boulevard, Millersburg, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Lyles was released on his own recognizance.
Jessica N. Meredith, 27, of the 400 block of Vice Boulevard, Avilla, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Meredity was released on her own recognizance.
Baylee J. Messer, 19, of the 7500 block of West Seward Drive, Claypool, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child les than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Messer was held on $2,500 bond.
Scott J. Rigsby, 52, of the 900 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:37 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Rigsby was released on his own recognizance.
Kerry L. Morr Jr., 37, of the 1700 block of North C.R. 350W, Albion, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Morr was released on his own recognizance.
Jason M. Stoneburner, 40, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Stoneburner was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.