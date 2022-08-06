KENDALLVILLE — A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the back with an arrow.
Police released few details about the incident, which is still under investigation.
Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a residence on Glory Avenue, located just west of S.R. 3 on Drake Road. Police did not release an exact address.
Officers arrived to find a female victim in the garage who was suffering afrom an arrow wound to her lower back. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, according to police.
Police did not identify the victim, nor provide any additional details about how she was struck by the arrow.
The incident remains under investigation and information is being forwarded to the Noble County Prosecutor's Department.
