ALBION — After a three-day trial, jurors returned guilty verdicts on counts of stalking and invasion of privacy on a Kendallville defendant.
In a trial with dozens of exhibits including video footage from Kendallville's body-worn cameras, jurors needed only about an hour to convict Roy M. Hudnall on all counts.
On Jan. 4, 2019 the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Roy M. Hudnall on three counts; one count of stalking as a level 5 felony and two counts of invasion of privacy as Level 6 felonies.
Proseuctors alleged Hudnall violated a protective order on New Year's Day 2019 and again on Jan. 3, 2019, while also engaging in stalking the same victim repeatedly during the time period of from July 2018 to January 2019.
Starting on Tuesday, the case was tried to a 12 member jury in the Noble Circuit Court. The trial took three days, during which Deputy Prosecutor Erik Murray and Prosecutor Jim Mowery introduced approximately 70 exhibits including multiple videos taken by the Kendallville Police Department officers’ body-worn cameras. The case was submitted to the jury late Thursday afternoon and after approximately an hour of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all three counts.
Deputy Prosecutor Erik Murray commended the work done by the Kendallville Police Department. Due to the numerous instances of criminal conduct involved in the case, several Kendallville Officers were involved in the case.
“Guilty verdicts are the result of the professional and exemplary work done by our lead officer, Sgt. (Nathan) Stahl and the other officers who took part in the investigation of this case," Murray said.
“The Noble County Prosecutor’s office takes matters of domestic violence very seriously and will continue to prosecute these cases aggressively," Mowery said. “Thank you to the members of the jury, to Mr. Murray for his hard work, and to the victim in this case for having the strength, patience and faith that justice would be done."
Hudnall was detained and sent to the Noble County Jail, where he awaits sentencing on Feb. 24.
A Level 5 felony carries a potential penalty of one to six years in prison, while Level 6 felonies have a sentencing range of six months to a 2 1/2 years jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.