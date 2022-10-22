KENDALLVILLE — About 25 adults and children dove into Kendallville Public Library’s mountain of craft supplies to prepare for Kendallville’s first-ever Lantern Parade.
The library offered a Wednesday night class to create a personalized lantern. A similar class will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Limberlost Branch Library in Rome City.
Kendallville’s Lantern Parade is Friday, Oct. 28, at dusk (about 6:30 p.m.). Lantern carriers will line up at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the Community Learning Center. The parade will go north on Riley Street, west on Mitchell Street, south on Main Street, then east on Rush Street to return to the CLC.
Applications to enter the parade are online at www.kendallvillemainstreet.com or can be mailed to Historic Downtown Kendallville, 234 S. Main St., Kendallville IN 46755.
The basic lantern comes in all colors and sizes and is usually round, but lanterns can also be square or star-shaped. The lantern is collapsed flat in the package but a wire frame is included to insert into the open lantern and hold its shape. Paper lanterns can be found online or in party stores or dollar stores.
Here’s how to make a lantern:
• Open the lantern and insert the wire frame so it will stay open. Decide on a design for the lantern.
• Choose the craft supplies to use to decorate the lantern. Lanterns can be decorated with pom poms, flowers, construction paper shapes, ribbon or pipe cleaners by using a hot glue gun to attach them. Use construction paper to create animal faces such as a cat, fox, lion or tiger to attach to the lantern. Other ideas are animal-shaped lanterns like rabbit, fish, butterfly, dragon, phoenix, and fruit-shaped ones for children.
• Insert a tiny battery-operated light inside, attaching it to the hook on the wire frame and turn it on. Attach a wooden dowel rod to hold the lantern high while walking in the parade.
The history of lantern parades can be traced back to the Han Dynasty from 206 B.C to 220 C.E. in China, when Buddhist monks would light lanterns on the 15th day of the lunar year in honor of the Buddha. The rite was later adopted by the general population and spread throughout China and other parts of Asia.
Lanterns are an essential part of China’s culture and Mid-Autumn Festival. There are many traditional activities related to lanterns, such as making lanterns, carrying lanterns while moon gazing, hanging lanterns in trees or on houses, releasing sky lanterns, or visiting public lantern displays.
The Mid-Autumn Festival has four symbolic meanings:
Lighting up the Night and Creating a Festive Atmosphere: Traditionally, the festivities of Mid-Autumn Festival begin after sunset. People from all walks of life gather in an open space, carrying lanterns with them. Under the full moon, towns, and cities are suddenly filled with light and laughter. People make, carry, and hang lanterns to create a happy festive atmosphere.
Symbolizing Family Reunion: In ancient times, lanterns were used as the most popular type of lighting. During Mid-Autumn Festival, streets and houses were decorated with special (auspicious red) lanterns to “illuminate the way of reunion.” Another way that lantern’s symbolize family reunion is their circular shape, which symbolizes wholeness and togetherness and is reminiscent of the full moon — another classic reunion symbol in Chinese culture.
Praying for Good Luck and Fortune: In China, lanterns symbolize beacons that light people’s path to prosperity and good fortune. In some places, lanterns are released into the sky to pray for good luck.
Praying for Babies: In some areas of China, on the day of the Mid-Autumn Festival, mothers send lanterns to their newly married daughters. This represents a prayer for her daughter to lead a prosperous life, but also a prayer to have babies as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.