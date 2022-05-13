Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Anthony D. Dooley, 38, of the 700 block of South Valley River Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday morning by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Joseph C. Hagerman, 43, of the 1800 block of Rochester Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Hagerman was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert J. Muller Jr., 37, of the 100 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Muller was held on $2,500 bond.
Fidel A. Murillo, 26, of the 300 block of Riverview Drive, Albion, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Murillo was held without bond.
Cameron D. Parker, 19, of the 5700 block of Roaring Fork Run, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Parker was held without bond.
Lloyd J. Aumack, 57, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was booked at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Mallory E. Carroll, 33, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Churubusco, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Carroll was held on $1,500 bond.
Dustin M. Hart, 18, of the 5800 block of East C.R. 850N, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a narcotic drug (fentanyl); possession of a hypodermic needle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Hart was held without bond.
Jerry B. Horn, 39, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Horn was held on $3,500 bond.
Lance S. Norton, 47, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provide4d. Norton was held on $2,500 bond.
Tyler R. Russell, 23, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Russell was released on his own recognizance.
RJ A. Weaver, 33, of the 12800 block of South Lonoke Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Weaver was held without bond.
Travis M. Williams, 34, of the 600 block of East Mitchell Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Williams was held on $500 cash bond.
Nichole L. Willms, 45, of the 5900 block of South S.R. 327, Hudson, was arrested at 3:55 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. Willms was held without bond.
Quentin J. Zeiger, 42, of the 400 block of South Gallatin Street, Marion, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Zeiger was held on $2,500 bond.
