LAGRANGE — The town of LaGrange has issued its second boil order in less than a week.
The town issued its first order on Saturday after crews started a repair of a large water line on the south side of town. LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson said the town had to shut down a large water main at the intersection of West Clay and Union streets. That lowered the water pressure in water lines to homes in the immediate area, increasing the likelihood that untreated water and harmful microbes could enter those home’s water systems.
That order instructs homeowners along Clay and Union streets, between West Clay and West Fenn streets to either boil their water before drinking and cooking with it or should rely on bottled water. That order is expected to be in force through at least Friday.
Eagleson said in order for that boil order to be lifted, the town must submit two water samples drawn in the affected area to be tested. Those samples must be taken at least 24 hours apart. If those tests confirm the water is safe to drink, the boil order can be lifted.
Tuesday afternoon, the town issued its second boil order after crews looking at what first appeared to be a small leak on a line near State Road 9 and Lake Street turned out to be a much larger problem, requiring extensive repairs.
People living in the 300 block of North Detroit Street; the 100 block of East Lake Street; the 300 and 400 blocks of North Poplar Street, and the 100 block of East Factory Street are advised to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it or rely on bottled water for the next three to five days.
