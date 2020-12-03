KENDALLVILLE — A small group of Kendallville residents gathered on the west side of the Community Learning Center in Kendallville for the unveiling of a new light display.
Counting down from 10 the lights were switched on to reveal Santa Claus and his reindeer attached to the side of the building. Two reindeer sat perched on the ground and the side of the building read Season Greetings in red lights.
The decorations were made possible thanks to community donations from DEKKO Investment Services, Kammerer Design and Fab, People’s Charitable Foundation and Community State Bank.
The front of the building is decked out in red and green flood lights for the season and the trees are covered in white lights. The local Boy Scout troop helped to decorate the trees in front of the building.
