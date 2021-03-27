SHIPSHEWANA — Hoping to stem a tide of accidents south of Shipshewana on S.R. 5, while at the same time improving traffic flow in and out of Shipshewana, the state unveiled a new $5.7 million road improvement plan Thursday night during a public meeting in town.
The project won’t get started until next year, but it has local businessmen and women, along with Shipshewana officials, saying it’s about time.
Accidents, especially rear-end collisions, are common along that particular stretch of S.R. 5 just south of the Shipshewana’s main four-way stop. The proposed construction zone will stretch from one block south of the four-way stop to S.R. 5’s intersection with U.S. 20. By creating a road with a running left-hand turn lane, the state hopes to tame those rear-end collision accidents, said Indiana Department of Transportation Fort Wayne District Project Manager Matthew Witt.
“It’s also a matter of mobility,” he added. “When people are trying to turn left, there’s so much traffic in both directions that they back up traffic north or south.”
The project will largely work inside the existing footprint of the road as it now sits, but better utilize that space. The road’s right of way is 80 feet wide and includes 10-foot wide buggy lanes on each side. By narrowing those buggy lanes to about 7 feet, and digging into a bit of the road’s existing right of way, the new road will include two 11-foot wide traffic lanes and a 14-foot wide shared turn lane. The state hopes the improvements will help to avoid those collisions as well as ease the backups that so often plague that stretch of S.R. 5.
In addition the road will be curbed, and new sidewalks are planned for the area.
For those who work in town, the project is welcome news.
“I know it’s going to be painful while we go through the construction process, but I definitely think by the end, this is going to be good. It’s going to be good to have those turn lanes, and it will be safer for the buggies too,” said Phyllis Youga, executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Youga’s office is located in Shipshewana.
The project isn’t slated to start construction until the spring of 2022. It’s estimated it will take until November of 2023 for all the construction to be completed.
To relieve some of the congestion that comes with a major road construction project and still allow Shipshewana businesses to remain open to customers, Witt said the state is considering moving plans to allow some traffic to continue to flow along the road while its under construction, as well as shifting some project to night, and Sundays.
Large traffic will be detoured around Shipshewana by sending it east along S.R. 120 or U.S. 20, and then along S.R. 9.
For officials from Shipshewana, the project is a big win.
“Like every major road project, there’s going to be some heartaches to go along with it,” said Bob Shanahan, the Shipshewana town manager. “But INDOT is doing their very, very best to minimize that impact.”
Shanahan called it a very good project that’s long overdue.
“The corporation is very grateful that the state is doing this project,” he said. “We really are. It’s a more than $5 million project. It covers a good distance. It’s a major overhaul.
The project also includes a new enclosed storm sewer system to improve surface drainage and will include ground improvements that will be it easy for the town to build sidewalks.
They’re going to prepare the sidewalk bed for us, which is a big deal,” Shanahan said. The town is over the moon with the project. This is our major artery through town. So we’re very happy.”
INDOT hosted a public hearing on the project Thursday night in Shipshewana. About 50 people attended.
