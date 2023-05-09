KENDALLVILLE — Sgt. Justin Beall is going back to elementary school, taking on the job of the city's third school resource officer with East Noble schools.
Beall will step into the job that was vacated by Dwight Miller, who retired from the force due to family reasons shortly after taking the SRO job last year. Miller only served about four months in the role before deciding to enter retirement.
Police Chief Lance Waters told the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety Tuesday that Beall had expressed interest in the job when it was initially opened. The department went with Miller, but now is picking up Beall for the job as the position opened up again.
Beall joined Kendallville Police after initially being hired in February 2015. He was promoted to sergeant in June 2019 and has been serving as third shift supervisor for the police department. Beall and his night roster had landed several drug busts on patrol, including some large finds.
He was named Police Officer of the Year in Kendallville in 2021.
“He's been a part-time SRO and we're really just transitioning him to the new position,” Waters said. “This summer he'll be going to his basic SRO school and then next year he'll go to the advanced. Justin has been a great officer for us and he will be taking his K-9 to the schools with him so we'll have a K-9 in all five elementaries.”
Beall's K-9 partner, Frodo, is a Springer Spaniel who is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Frodo joined Kendallville's police force in February 2020.
That will put two dogs into East Noble Schools along with Winnie, the Golden Retriever serving with Lt. John Dixon primarily at East Noble High School.
Kendallville funded a third SRO position in cooperation with East Noble in November 2022, the first SRO added in about 10 years. With Dixon at the high school and Officer Sydney Shartzer at East Noble Middle School, the third position was created to serve at East Noble's five elementary schools, including Wayne Center, Avilla and Rome City, which lie outside of Kendallville's city limits.
In other business Tuesday, the Board of Works:
• Rejected a bid from Shambaugh & Son for installation of new antique-look city streetlights due to the bid missing a price for wiring. The city will rebid the work.
• Approved $9,500 for environmental "post-closure activities" for a 6-acre north of the former Dalton Foundry in accordance with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The board also approved $5,700 for materials to cover and seed the lot using in-house labor.
• Approved a 50% match for curb and gutter replacement with the property owner at 1102 Town Street.
• Approved $8,071.73 for new mapping server for the building and planning department, since the current 8-year-old server hardware can no longer support the mapping programs in use by the city. The board also approved $5,803.68 for replacement of wastewater department data server which is also 8 years old.
• Paid $6,500 to Shade Trees Unlimited to purchase 50 green giant Arborvitae trees to be planted behind the Cole Flower Gardens at the end of Lake Park Drive as a buffer for the gardens, as well at 10 Black Hills spruce trees to be planted within the park to replace white pine trees that were diseased and had to be removed.
• Approved levying fines of $24,000 against the local Kraft-Heinz plant for ongoing wastewater violations including 15 incidents of exceeding the city's maximum daily allowable Biological Oxygen Demand, eight violations for exceeding the maximum allowable total suspended solids loading limit, and one violation for exceeding the allowable pH limit for the period March 10 to April 9.
It's the third consecutive month the city has fined Kraft, levying a $20,000 fine in March and an $11,000 fine in April. Both Kendallville and Kraft are operating under agreed orders with the Environmental Protection Agency for historical and ongoing violations of the Clean Water Act.
