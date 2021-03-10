KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's Main Street organization is looking for some help in managing the downtown and is seeking financial assistance from the city's redevelopment commission.
But commission members, on Wednesday, had some questions and concerns about the scope of work they'd be getting in return for their money.
Commission member Kristen Johnson, who was newly appointed Wednesday as the board's president following last month's resignation of Lance Harman, presented a request from Experience the Heart of Kendallville seeking $15,000 to hire consultant John Bry to serve as a part time Main Street coordinator for the city.
Bry is a former Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director who now leads the Main Street program for Oakland County, Michigan, in the metro Detroit area.
Experience the Heart of Kendallville is the city's official Main Street Organization, a nonprofit that the city must maintain in order to be eligible for certain state grants but also that works to promote the downtown and its offerings.
Johnson, in her day job as executive director of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, has been asked by the chamber board to spin off her role as the volunteer de facto head of Experience the Heart of Kendallville, which has left her and the nonprofit board seeking solutions both short- and long-term.
Bry has been targeted as a potential stopgap solution as the city organizations consider whether a more permanent part-time or full-time coordinator could be brought on in the future.
Bry's proposal asks for $30,000, which would give not only his coordination services but also bring with access to some staff including an in-house architect that could assist building owners with drawing up designs for remodels or renovations.
That $30,000 contract for one year would buy limited hours per month at a rate of $75 per hour, a fact that gave some commissioners pause.
"(The contract is) 20 hours a month, four to five hours on site here in Kendallville," Johnson explained.
"For $30,000?" board member Keith Ballard said.
New board member Patrick Hess also had questions about what services the board would actually be getting and what benchmarks would be used to gauge tangible results.
Bry, if hired, also would technically be working for Experience the Heart of Kendallville, not the redevelopment commission.
"Other than getting advice what are we paying for?" Hess asked.
Ballard said he appreciated having someone available to provide recommendations and building plans, but the city has no design guidelines and all recommendations would be non-binding, so it's possible the city could end up paying for consultation that is either not used or ignored.
"We can go to his architect and his architect could say gold trim windows and I'm sure it would look great but you and I don't have $100,000 in my pocket," Ballard said as an example.
"We are stewards of the tax money and I'm a checklist guy and the worst thing I can see — I'm in favor of upgrading the downtown immensely — the worst thing I can see is we spent this money a year later and nothing comes of it," Ballard said.
Although hit with some tough questions, there was also support in the room for getting someone to help manage the downtown.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said having someone with Bry's experience and access to an architect — which would usually be costly to hire out separately — will be something the city doesn't have.
"The big thing for me is when the architect he has on call came here and we walked some of the buildings and he noted that a lot of our buildings are still intact," Handshoe said.
Beyond that, the Main Street organization needs to remain functional to keep Kendallville eligible for other opportunities and most communities do have at least a part-time coordinators, with the mayor mentioning Auburn as a nearby example.
"We do need somebody and if you've ever been to a community with a thriving downtown they have a director," Handshoe said.
Johnson said she would email Bry's proposed contract to board members for review and commissioners tabled the discussion to April.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved a facade grant for 100 S. Main St., the former SOZO Art Studio that is opening as a new retail shop called 100 Main.
The new owners need to complete a repair on the front steps of the building which are not only in poor shape but also out of code due to their size and depth.
The work will cost $3,352 and the commission agreed to cover half of the cost of the repair work.
