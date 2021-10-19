Water works projects of all kinds can be costly, especially ones that are major.
Oftentimes projects are just for routine maintenance or replacing waterlines that are old and cities and towns use funds set aside from their monthly fees to cover the costs.
But in some cases, a project can end up being major that requires local municipalities to borrow to cover the higher costs.
At a recent city council meeting in Ligonier, council members approved the final reading on an ordinance that begins the process of selling bonds to cover some water improvements in the city.
Jeff Boyle, water works superintendent, said the bonds will be used for projects that involves maintenance and painting being done on the water tower and upgrades to the water lines on Second and Third streets.
Ligonier’s water department operating fund is currently at $660,035.88 and its depreciation for capital and larger expenses is at $65,032.37.
Municipal bonds are a financing mechanism available to local governments allowing them borrow money, usually at very low interest rates, and pay the amount back with future tax or fee revenue.
Those municipal bonds are an investment for buyers, who purchase the debt and then make a return on the interest. Since bonds secured by tax dollars — and a local government can raise its tax rate to ensure it makes the payments — municipal bonds are extremely low risk as compared to stocks or other debt investments.
When communities tap bond revenue for a project, it’s usually because the size and scope of the project is something that can’t be afford out of pocket.
Scott Mosley, Kendallville’s water superintendent, said municipalities use bond funds for projects that are more expensive and don’t have enough funds in their regular budgets.
One example he pointed out was maintenance done on water towers. The paint along with sandblasting can cost up to $180,000. This type of maintenance is usually done every 10-20 years.
If you add that up along with facility upgrades, the total amount can rise up to $300,000.
“Since you only do it about every 20 years, the rules and regulations change a lot,” he said. “This is regarding what types of safety features you need to have, how big the catwalk needs to be and things that keep people from falling into the center of the tank. That’s how much has changed over the last 20 years.”
Another challenge comes from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. He said the IURC used to pose a number of difficulties for municipalities like Kendallville when it came to holding onto funds to do major projects back when the city was under their jurisdiction.
“They’re afraid that’s too much money hanging around,” he said.
The city has been out from under the agency’s control for nearly 15 years.
He said the IURC often pushed municipalities to sell bonds in order to fund projects because they often didn’t trust them with holding onto to their own funds and they would be tempted to waste their money on other things.
Kendallville’s Water department budget for 2021 is $2,648,000, $2,418,000 of it for operations and $230,000 for improvements. The city currently has $1,093,437.06 in its Water Operation Fund, so it has a healthy balance available for capital work.
“We’re going to try to paint those (water) towers out of our own coffers,” he said.
He added that the department’s budget is pretty healthy right now, but having to do upgrades and maintenance on the city’s three water towers will be very expensive to do and they won’t be able to do all three at the same time.
Unexpected events can get the department’s incoming projects for the year out of order. He referred to the water main break that occurred on South Main Street back in 2019, where five different mains broke along the water lines that run through South Main Street to Waits Road.
The cost to repair those main lines were $230,000.
“Even though that kicked us to the side, we’ve recovered from it pretty well and it took us about a year to recover from that,” he said.
The city keeps 10% of its budget set aside for routine maintenance for the year. He said in the past, the state mandated that municipalities reserve 10% of its water department’s budget for repairs and maintenance.
“That’s no longer in place and they now just recommend that to us,” he said.
The water lines in Kendallville were first installed in 1887 and Mosley said many of those lines are still being used today. The repairs between South Main Street and Waits Road was only a half mile of water lines and the city has a total of 65 miles.
He said the city can’t afford to change out water lines due to the high costs, so they just repair them instead.
“Every now and then, one will totally break and you have no choice but to change it,” he said.
In the case of doing major projects, he said the state doesn’t often help local water works departments with funding and makes them sell bonds to fund them on their own.
The state would only come in to help if the situation involves water being contaminated and considered unsafe.
“We’ve always preferred to use bonds for major projects. A lot of times if you receive state revolving funds, there’s a lot of restrictions in them,” he said.
In Albion, the town does not use bonds to fund routine maintenance.
The town’s water department funds are $1,718,702.75. Like other municipalities, the department’s revenue comes from user fees and monthly rates, not taxpayer dollars.
Jacob Ihrie, Albion’s town manager, said the town is using tax increment financing funds for a wastewater project they’re working on.
“We’re pulling a lot of our money from there, about 41% coming from TIF funds,” he said. “It has to be pro-rated based on service area.”
The town recently had maintenance down on its water tower and it did not use bonds to fund it, having enough in reserve to pay for the work out of pocket.
He said the town has a robust amount in its water and wastewater funds.
“We’ve used bonds to fund street projects and other things in that area,” he said. “We renovated our municipal building 15 years ago and we funded that through bonds.”
He said it can be typical for municipalities to use bonds throughout the year as they collect tax revenue, even when doing routine maintenance on things like water lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.