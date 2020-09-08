KENDALLVILLE — Apple Festival may be canceled this year, but two other events are still on to allow people the chance for a little fall fun.
The annual downtown Vintage Market, which always runs parallel to the big fairgrounds festival on the Saturday of Apple Festival weekend, is still on, as is a new event being called Fall Crawl, a small substitute event for some of the vendors who typically make bank during the two-day Apple Festival.
Both groups were at the Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety meeting on Tuesday getting permission for street closures for their Oct. 3 events.
The Vintage Market, hosted by the city’s Main Street organization Experience the Heart of Kendallville, will offer 12 market stalls and food vendors.
Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson said downtown event has never drawn a huge crowd, at least in comparison to Apple Festival, but the smaller event is a good fit for social distancing as booths can be spaced along the two downtown blocks.
“It’s been approved by the health department pending your approval,” Johnson said. “We’re going to space them out the two blocks.”
Johnson said the event typically usually has fewer than 75 people on Main Street at any given time, although both she and Board of Works member Jim Dazey expected that number to grow.
The Vintage Market will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown.
The Fall Crawl is a new event being created to try to capture some of the Apple Festival attendance, although in a much, much smaller capacity.
“The craft people really depend on this,” Crump said. “This is their livelihood.”
Organizer Vinnie Crump said they’ve got 15 vendors signed up and will ticket entry, allowing 100 people in per hour to try to keep crowd size down.
The 10-acre property at Ohio Street and Weston Avenue can hold up to 60 vendors, but Crump said they’ve only locked in about a third of that.
Masks will be required, temperature checks will be taken and hand sanitizer will be available on site.
Board of Works members expressed a few concerns about managing the crowd size and maintaining safety for the new event.
“It makes me nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said.
But after answering questions and going into detail about traffic patterns, safety measures and expectations, Board of Works members approved the festival, even though no roads will need to be closed down.
The Fall Crawl will run 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees are being asked to come in on Drake off S.R. 3 and will be routed onto the property up Weston Avenue.
Also Tuesday morning, the city approved the drive-thru Trick of Treat on Main Street event.
While normally kids and their families trick or treat downtown businesses the Saturday morning before Halloween, this year, due to COVID-19, Experience the Heart of Kendallville is instead setting it up as a drive-thru at City Hall where kids can get a goodie bag of candy without having to work through a big crowd.
The trick or treat drive-thru will take place Halloween morning, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. Families attending should come into downtown from the north and get in line, with vehicles turning onto Rush Street for the candy pickup.
“I know it’s not as exciting as trick or treating, but one of the things we were discussing was decorating their car,” Johnson said.
Although kids won’t get the same opportunity to show off their costumes and trick or treat, Handshoe said they’ll want to take their time on Saturday morning so local youth will still get a chance to have a little fun.
“We’re not going to fly by. We want to look at the kids and hand them their bags and make it fun,” Handshoe said.
