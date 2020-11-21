Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Antonio A. Brown, 25, of the 600 block of Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Level 6 felony. Brown was held on $2,500 bond.
Quintin S. Castetter, 29, of the 6100 block of West Noe Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Amy M. Hasting, 45, of the 300 block of Golden Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No further charging information provided. Hasting was held on $2,500 bond.
Sharon M. Kidd, 25, of the 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Kidd was held without bond.
Danny B. Kirby Jr., 49, of the 500 block of Parker Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kirby was held on $2,500 bond.
Jakob I. Speelman, 22, of the 1500 block of Brookview Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Speelman was held without bond.
Brianna A. Lape, 19, of the 200 block of Ray Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lape was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon J. Robertson, 29, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:16 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Robertson was held on $2,500 bond.
