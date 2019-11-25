KENDALLVILLE — Today is the day to get your tickets to see East Noble’s undefeated football team take on Evansville Memorial in the Class 4A state title game.
Tickets for the state game — which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday — are on sale starting today for $15 each. Tickets will be available in the East Noble High School main office until 4 p.m.
If you can’t make it to the school Tuesday, tickets will also be on sale Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium box office from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8-11 a.m.
If you wait until Wednesday or Friday, you’ll also have a chance to pick up some new East Noble T-shirts, which will be available for sale both days for $10.
If you miss all three ticket sale dates here, tickets will be available the day of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As for travel, East Noble is once again providing fan buses to shuttle students to the away game as it did during the regional matchup in Gas City.
East Noble is currently planning two fan buses with a capacity for up to 100 students. Students must purchase a ticket to secure their seat on the bus, as well as turn in a permission slip at the office.
Riding the fan bus will also come with a few perks for students beyond an easy ride down to Lucas Oil.
“Students riding the fan bus will receive a free T-shirt, snacks and a cowbell for the game,” East Noble High School Principal Kathy Longenbaugh said. “If there is a need for additional fan buses, we will make it happen.”
Ahead of Saturday’s game, students and staff will also have a few opportunities to send their luck with the football team.
On Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., the high school will host a state walk-around through the school halls with the team and the band, giving students the chance to wish their peers luck.
On Friday morning, the community will have a chance to send off the team as they load onto buses and head out from Kendallville at 8 a.m.
Then, on Saturday night, regardless of the outcome of the game, the high school will host a community rally at the Big Blue Pit when the team returns from Indianapolis, estimated to be around 9-9:30 p.m.
