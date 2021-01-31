Every picture tells a story.
When you take a photo, you’re trying to preserve the memory of that special place or special time to share with a loved one.
Since my wife and I have been together — going on six years now — we have made many memories together.
Joleen and I have been to Canada twice — my only times setting foot in another country — and to Alabama, the farthest south I’ve ever been in the U.S.
Our first trip to Canada was as chaperones on a marching band trip to Toronto, Ontario. We were able to ride an elevator to the top of the CN Tower, walk through Casa Loma, tour the Aquarium of Canada and visit the Museum of Illusions.
We were also able to see the spectacular Niagara Falls. Our daughter snapped a photo of us right before we kissed, with the falls roaring in the background.
One of my photos from that trip at the Museum of Illusions shows Joleen looking through the opposite end of a kaleidoscope. The end result is a central
image of her looking back at me, with hundreds of reflections looking in my general direction.
One of my favorite photos from that Alabama trip was one I took of a full moon casting its light onto the Gulf of Mexico.
It started when I was trying to show our youngest daughter, Rachel, how to do a timed exposure using a tripod.
In the final image, the sky is pitch black except for the moon barely illuminating the few clouds. The ink-dark water features a large area barely lit by the moon. It’s something I’ve never seen before, and it’s a photo I’m glad I have.
On our honeymoon in September 2018, we stayed in South Haven, Michigan. One of my favorite photos from that trip is an image taken at sunset, with many people gathered around the lighthouse.
Before it settles into Lake Michigan, the sun peeks through some clouds one last time as a sailboat glides through the frame.
On our one-year anniversary the following year, we ventured through southern Indiana through Bloomington and Greene County to visit the Tulip Viaduct, also known as the “Tulip Trestle,” a 2,295-foot railroad bridge. When finished in 1905, it was the longest rail trestle in the United States, and is still in use today.
The sheer size of this structure and the engineering required to assemble it are amazing.
While I don’t have a photo of it, one of the things we still talk — and laugh out loud about — is one particular hill we came upon by accident with a steep decline.
As we crested the hill, the road seemed to disappear beneath the car. Without sharing what we both said, it’s one of those situations we’ve not forgotten.
One year for my birthday, Joleen surprised me with tickets to a Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox baseball game at the White Sox stadium.
On our trip, I explained to her how old Comiskey Park sat across the street from the current stadium, and that the parking lot has the old home plate area and foul lines laid out in the asphalt. One of my photos from that trip is of Joleen sitting at the site of home plate.
For that trip, we drove to South Bend and took the South Shore train the rest of the way to Chicago. My plan, from past experience, was to take another train from the downtown station out to the baseball field and back.
Unfortunately, unbeknownst to me, they were rerouting some of the return trains. On our way back to the station, we missed our amended stop. By the time we realized this, we were north of the Chicago River and had to walk back to meet the South Shore train. Fortunately, we didn’t miss that train, and were able to make it home, with another memory.
One of our favorite destinations — it’s been mine for years, and it’s become one of Joleen’s — is the Mackinac Bridge.
One of her traditions is dipping her toes in the water.
On one trip, while I helped anchor the boat, she experienced parasailing. We also enjoyed a sunset cruise under the bridge, and we have made a few journeys along the breathtaking “Tunnel of Trees.”
On one particular trip, I set up my tripod and camera and snapped a photo of us with the bridge in the background.
Two years ago, she surprised me with a trip to the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown that also included a trip to the Indiana High School Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle. One of the many displays at the museum is a collection of letter sweaters — one for each letter of the alphabet.
This fall, we ventured south on two different occasions, first to Connersville for a day train ride to Metamora and later to Nashville for a relaxing weekend at a cottage overlooking a small lake.
Aside from photos of the cottage and lake, one of my favorites is of Joleen wearing her cat stocking hat and sunglasses.
Family photos, of course, are the best.
I grew up as an only child, but I now have a brother- and sister-in-law, and a niece and nephew, who call me “Uncle Jeff.”
One of my favorite photos, however, is of Joleen and I with our girls, taken on one of the trails in Eckhart Park. Like the bridge photo, I set up my tripod and set the timer to capture the image.
Our two cats are always photo subjects.
One of my favorite photos is of Tuxedo, the shy cat, with his sleepy head hanging over the edge of our bed. It’s all he can do to keep his eyes open, but he’s ready to run away if anyone gets too close for his comfort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.