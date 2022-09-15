HOWE— For the first time in three years, Howe’s Town Square will be packed with activities this Friday and Saturday as Howe once again celebrates Indian Summer Days. The Howe Community Association sponsors the celebration.
The annual fall festival had been mothballed for three straight years, first due to a state highway construction project, and then because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual celebration marks its official 25th anniversary this year.
The celebration kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with a pulled pork dinner sponsored by the Howe Volunteer Fire Department. The evening includes live music and a cruise-in and motorcycle show.
Saturday’s celebration kicks off at 7 a.m. when the Howe Farmer’s Market opens. A D.J. will set up in the town square pavilion and start playing music at 9:30 a.m. A free face painting booth sets up at 10 a.m.
Indiana State Senator Sue Glick will help dedicate a small cannon that was recently returned to the town after spending decades sitting at the former Howe Military School as a monument. Howe’s early settlers once used the Civil War vintage cannon as a celebratory cannon. The cannon was restored and then placed on a new pedestal in Howe’s Town Square two years ago.
A parade, one of the largest in the event’s history, will include more than 25 entries. This year’s grand marshals are Kent and Terry Andrews.
A magic show kicks off at 2 p.m. and an ice cream eating contest, sponsored by Happiness is Ice Cream, starts at 3 p.m.
A free bounce house will be set up in the park all day Saturday. Dozens of artists and crafters will be setting up booths in the park and open throughout the Saturday celebration.
