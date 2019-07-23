LAGRANGE — Flagstar Foundation announced that LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity was one of 36 recipients in Indiana and Michigan to receive a $5000 Flagstar grant. LCHFH board members Lynn Peachey and Samantha Davis-Kania are employed by Flagstar Bank.
“We are always humbled and grateful at the support we receive from businesses and individuals in our community and beyond,” said John Sisson, executive director of LaGrange County Habitat. “If not for the generosity of businesses such as Flagstar, we would not be able to complete our mission of providing for those in need here in Lagrange County.”
Sonia Plata, Director of Flagstar Foundation, said the bank is happy to support local organizations like Habitat.
"We are grateful to have joined a community with a strong support of organizations and individuals whose values align with ours at Flagstar Bank," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.