LAGRANGE — It’s doubtful that anyone has ever accused Bryan McCoy, president of the LaGrange County Historical Society of being overly ostentatious.
Instead, most would say that McCoy is quiet, low-key but mission-focused.
But no one can doubt his commitment to history, and to his dedication to preserving the history of LaGrange County.
McCoy leads a group of about 20 faithful history buffs who care for the stories and artifacts inside the LCHS’s LaGrange County museum, located at the corner of High and Lafayette streets in LaGrange. A former church, the building was donated to the historical society just over a decade ago to be used to house the society’s collection of LaGrange County artifacts.
While not the Smithsonian, the museum does house thousands of unique items, from a mastodon skull to military uniforms. Still, McCoy can’t help but have his favorites, and one of the first he likes to talk about is the 1940s or 1950s soap box derby race car.
Now resting comfortably in a corner of the museum’s bottom floor, “The Green Hornet” as it was named all those years ago is a soapbox derby car built by the Spreuer family. Over the years, it was driving by at least a handful of LaGrange County boys in soap box races in LaGrange. The story goes that a soap box derby track would be set up on the hill on East Michigan Street in LaGrange for a race. McCoy lights up when he talks about the car.
“I don’t know, I just really like it,” he said.
The racer is just one of thousands of LaGrange County-specific items on display at the LCHS’s museum.
On the other side of the museum’s first floor, is a collection of its military items, including a large collection of Civil War artifacts all gathered by Roger Yoder, a LaGrange County resident. McCoy said Yoder was fascinated by the Civil War and spent hours scouring Civil War battlefields in search of artifacts.
In his lifetime, Yoder made dozens of trips to known Civil War battlefields and amassed a large collection of Union and Confederate artifacts. He eventually sorted out those artifacts into collections and places those collections in specially made frames. He then loaned those materials to the historical society.
According to McCoy, Yoder decided his collections ought to be someplace where others could see and study them, so the reached out to the historical society.
“He was really fascinated by the Civil War, and even put together a book about the county’s Civil War veterans,” McCoy explained. “He would go to those battlefields and go on digs. He found a lot of neat things.”
In addition to an extensive collection of bullets, Yoder found horseshoes, spurs, jackknifes, clay pipes, oil lights, shell fragments, and medical instruments.
The museum also maintains a large collection of class photographs of many of the county’s earliest high school graduates, including the old LaGrange High School’s first graduating class. It also houses a large collection of Corn School artifacts, including posters advertising the annual LaGrange harvest festival that still dominates LaGrange’s downtown each October.
“A lot of what we have here are items other people cared to save,” McCoy points out as he walks among the collection. “We’ve become the caretaker of their passions, and it’s a job we take very seriously. We have some really neat things here.”
Upstairs, in one corner of the building, the museum hosts a collection of photographs and items turned over by the Brown family, owners of Brown’s Rexall Store, LaGrange’s drug store. The Brown family owned and operated that business, located downtown across from the courthouse, for nearly 100 years. The collection included several vintage photographs as well as antique glass medicine bottles.
Even the museum itself is a bit of LaGrange history.
Located at the corner of Lafayette and High streets, that particular lot has been home to a church since 1854. The first church located there was constructed by the Methodists. That building was taken down and in 1909, the local Lutheran Church built the current building. They moved to a new home in the 1960s and sold the building to the Missionary Church which called it home until 2010. The building was then donated to the historical society.
To museum pays homage to churches throughout LaGrange County. A large collection of photographs of LaGrange County’s church are located in what was once the building’s altar.
Another one of McCoy’s favorite items is located near the building’s main entrance. It’s a sign that says “Welcome Mr. President.”
“Isn’t that cool,” McCoy adds.
Ironically, the sign showed up without any explanation, and McCoy says no one knows just which U.S. President the sign was created to welcome.
“We just don’t know, but I’ve always thought it was a neat sign,” he said.
Other items on display include farm tools, cameras, a set of chairs from the old Wigton movie theater, fossils, and a mastodon skull that was discovered in Clay Township sometime in the 1870s. It also includes a large collection of old photos of LaGrange County landmarks like the Mongo millpond as well as the Scott mill.
McCoy is quick to admit the collection is somewhat eclectic.
“It is,” he said, “it is. We have all sorts of different things here, but that’s what makes us a community.”
Other favorites of McCoy’s include an early TV set donated by Paul Weber, a LaGrange businessman. The early television is composed of a large wooden cabinet that houses a surprisingly small six-inch television screen. The image is reflected into a mirror that’s attached to the lid of the cabinet that has to be opened for viewing and reverses the image for viewing.
“I’d never seen anything like it before,” McCoy said of the gift. “It’s just another really neat thing we showcase here.”
McCoy said it’s not easy for a not-for-profit organization like the historical society to find the funds needed to keep going, but somehow, it does. Right now, one of the building’s large stained glass windows is sitting in a warehouse, waiting to be repaired so that it can be reinstalled. The historical society still needs to raise an additional $10,000 for that to happen.
“It’s not easy, but we still manage to keep going,” he said. “Our mission is simple, to preserve the history of LaGrange County.
The museum is open during the summer from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. most Saturdays. It is open by appointment for the rest of the year.
For more information about the museum, to arrange an appointment to make a visit, or to make a donation, contact McCoy by calling 350-8561.
