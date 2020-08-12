Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Saturday through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Michael E. Sheets, 25, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. Sheets was held without bond.
Melissa A. Smith, 38, of the 100 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:45 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Jodee E. Sparks, 61, of the 1000 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Sparks was held on $2,500 bond.
Paul T. Summy, 40, of the 4800 block of East C.R. 600S, Warsaw, was arrested at 3:28 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; an operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. Summy was held on $2,500 bond.
Reagan Albright, 19, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 750E, Avilla, was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Albright was held without bond.
Chad A. Swihart, 34, of the 12800 block of Leesburg Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Swihart was also held on two warrants for which charging information was not provided. No bond information provided.
Tyler W. Wallace Jr., 44, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:43 p.m. Sunday by Kendallvile police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Wallace was held without bond.
Nathan A. Wallen, 44, of the 00 block of West C.R. 900N, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:42 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Wallen was held without bond.
Thomas T. Jennings III, 26, of the 00 block of Lux Street, Logansport, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jennings was held without bond.
Annette K. Luke, 47, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Daniel R. Lytle Jr., 41, of the 400 block of Sherman Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Lytle was held without bond.
Jerry T. Middleton Jr., 28, of the 600 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Middleton was held on $2,500 bond.
Rhonda D. Moore, 40, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Moore was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicholas T. Slabach, 24, of the 300 block of South C.R. 400E, LaGrange, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No further charging information provided. Slabach posted $2,500 bond and was released Monday.
Michael K. Walley, 40, of the 6600 block of North Fifth Trail, North Webster, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Walley posted $2,000 bond and was released Monday.
