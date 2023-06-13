SHIPSHEWANA —Sonya Nash, the executive director of LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau, has earned the Certified Destination Management Executive designation, the only certification program specifically designed for the destination management and marketing industry.
Nash is among an elite membership as fewer than 500 CVB executive directors in the world have completed this certification through Destinations International. The program is designed to prepare destination organization professionals to leverage their experience and to apply their knowledge with a focus on vision, leadership, productivity and implementing business strategies.
To become certified, Nash was required to complete rigorous coursework and a final exam as well as writing multiple papers totaling nearly 7,000 words.
“We’re excited to leverage the skills and industry knowledge that comes with such an esteemed designation,” said Lora Gates, LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau board president. “The education she has obtained will continue to move this organization forward for the tourism efforts in Shipshewana and LaGrange County and we can’t wait to see how they develop with this additional knowledge”.
Nash has over 30 years of experience in the tourism industry. Prior to her current position as LaGrange County CVB executive director, Nash spent 21 years at the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau as the Director of Group and Experiential Sales and Marketing and worked previously at the South Bend/Mishawaka CVB and Amish Acres.
Nash and this year’s CDME class will be recognized during the Destinations International’s Annual Convention in Dallas, Texas, on July 18.
Destinations International is the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus and tourism boards. Destinations International is about serving destination marketing professionals first and foremost. Together with more than 6,500 members and partners from over 650 destinations in 23 countries, Destinations International represents a collaborative association that exchanges ideas, connects innovative people and elevates tourism. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.
The LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official tourism and community relations organization for the LaGrange County and Shipshewana hospitality industry. The LCCVB advocates for quality of place and destination development initiatives while marketing the county as a unique and multi-faceted destination to attract visitors, future residents, and potential investors. For more information, contact the LCCVB office at 768-4008, or visit online at www.visitshipshewana.org.
