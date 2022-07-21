CROMWELL — Owners of a property on Cromwell Road attended Cromwell’s council meeting Tuesday to share their intent to create a “Mexican heritage center” that will include horse shows, riding and racing on the property.
Attorney “Herb” Hernandez, representing the family who owns the land, told Cromwell leaders that his clients will seek a zoning change at the Noble County Board of Zoning Appeals on Aug. 3. He said the property owners will attend Cromwell’s next meeting Aug. 16 with more information.
Hernandez said the heritage center will have horse shows and racing events every two weeks, and will comply with all public safety laws. He did not say whether betting or other forms of gambling would be a part of the center’s operations.
A Cromwell resident, who said she represented the Cromwell-Kimmell Lions Club, asked the council for an update of the fate of the Community Center, where the club meets. The building, once a part of the former Cromwell school, is deteriorating.
She said the Lions Club would be willing to help with repurposing items from the building in case the building is demolished in the future.
Council president Jerry Pauley said there is no firm plan for demolition of the structure yet, but said the Lions Club could keep its property in the building until September.
In other business, the water rehabilitation project is moving forward. Engineer Casey Erwin of DLZ said the finance closing has been completed. The council approved “notice to award’ documents for two contractors so the companies can begin planning for construction.
Kirk Brothers of Findlay, Ohio, was awarded Project A at the water plant for $2,837,000. Seven Brothers of Michigan was awarded Project B, the rehabilitation and painting of the 1974 elevated water tower for $399,050.
Erwin said the water plant construction is expected to start in the fall. The water tower project will happen in 2023.
Council members also approved a bond anticipation note of $54,000 to pay DLZ for preliminary engineering and design services needed for the water projects. The request comes out of financing for the project and will take 60 to 90 days until the town receives the money.
Related to the water project, Erwin said the Programmable Logic Controller, known as a PLC, has ceased to function at the water plant. He described the PLC as the “brain” of the water plant and said the plant can’t operate without it.
After discussion, council members agreed to order the PLC as an emergency and incorporate the cost into the water project with a change order. An attorney and engineer were authorized to sign the documents.
Baker Street residents will soon see new street signs at a cost of $1,200. The signs will match the new ones on Olive Street,
After discussion, the council clarified its policy on brush pickup service. Council president Jerry Pauley noted that brush pickup, such as after a storm, is a courtesy and does not constitute an emergency for town employees.
Pickup of small branches or limbs from storm damage or trimming is usually on Mondays, but is not guaranteed. Town residents also have the option to recycle their branches themselves.
The town’s brush pickup courtesy also doesn’t include any cleanup from cutting down a tree.
Town resident Devon Miller, who was present at the meeting, said a tree cutter gives two prices: one price for just cutting down the tree and another price for cutting down the tree and cleaning everything up.
Miller said a tree contractor may cut up the tree top for firewood and chip the branches into mulch.
Town marshal Mike Hatfield reported he had participated in the Mermaid Festival parade on behalf of the town. His department had two cases of criminal mischief, one case of theft, and an assist to county police.
Hatfield noted that Stone Ridge Mobile Home Park is technically in Noble County’s jurisdiction, so crime reports should be called into the sheriff’s department.
