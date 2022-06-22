LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County commissioners appeared a little hesitant Monday morning about renewing the county’s membership in the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. That membership comes at a price, an estimated $18,000 for an eight-year term.
But their concerns were more about what real benefit the county receives for its membership. The RDA is granted seed money it uses to help seed economic growth in the region. But Commissioner Terry Martin voiced his concern that almost all the money available to RDA appears to be used to benefit projects in Allen County far more often than it’s used to seed projects in smaller rural communities like LaGrange County.
“Is it worth $18,000,” he asked at Monday’s commissioners’ meeting.
Martin did ask if the money isn’t not coming to the area simply “because we’re not asking for it?”
The RDA has approximately $50 million to invest in regional economic development programs. Several years ago, the organization invested $3 million in the Michiana Events Center but hasn’t funded any other LaGrange County projects since.
The commissioners expressed hope the RDA might be interested in investing in LaGrange County’s new trail project, the Hawpatch Trail. That trail would run from Wolcottville through Topeka and onto Elkhart County and allow hundreds of bicyclists to avoid traveling on C.R. 700S. Martin said the RDA has supported other trails projects in the area
In the end, the Commissioners voted to approve a measure to move the decision on whether to pay the RDA membership fee to the members of the LaGrange County Council who control the county’s checkbook. The commissioners’ resolution is nonbinding and doesn’t commit the county to renew its RDA membership.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a change in zoning for rural LaGrange furniture manufacturer, Townline Furniture. The business, located in the 4000 block of South C.R. 00EW hopes to expand.
The commissioners also approved a LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office request to buy a 55-inch Smart Screen monitor to be used in court cases as well as in the prosecutor’s training room. The monitor has touch screen technology and will allow the prosecutor’s staff to utilize the monitor to draw attention to particular details in any image on the screen. The cost of the monitor is $2,699 and will be paid for out of the county Cumulative Capital Development fund.
The commissioners also approved a LaGrange County Highway Department request to take a 2012 International truck it owns but no longer uses and put it up for auction.
LaGrange County Council on Aging Executive Director Cheri Perkins told the commissioners she would be asking the county to provide her organization with $60,000 in its 2023 budget, up from the $55,000 it received in 2022.
The commissioners also approved a request from the Surveyor’s office to purchase five specialized filing cabinets to store plats. The cost to purchase those five cabinets is just over $21,000.
