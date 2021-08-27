LaOTTO — Farming has been part of the Parker family for more than a century.
They have continued to operate from generation to generation and recently, Raymond and Karen Parker were named one of the 73 recipients statewide for the Hoosier Homestead award at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.
Her husband, Raymond, died in 2018 and his name was included as a way of honoring him as a lifetime farmer.
The award is given to farmers who have been in operations for 100 years or more and are recognized for their commitment to agriculture.
“It was a really neat experience. I had no idea what to expect,” said Karen Parker, who owns the farm. “They had a really nice ceremony and recognized us.”
The Parkers received a certificate for the award signed by Governor Eric Holcomb and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.
The farm has been family operated since 1917.
She is a third-generation farmer and her farm is a special place she’s always called home.
“I grew up here on the farm,” she said. “Originally, I lived up in the old farm house. When we (Raymond) were married, we built the house I currently live in.”
Her current house was once a large hayfield and over the years, her property has changed.
Parker is determined to keep her farm within the family for as long as it’s financially possible.
The farm was originally 160 acres and was started by her grandfather, Walter Moudy.
She said her grandfather and his brother originally owned a Ford Model T dealership in Churubusco.
“He was a pretty shrewd businessman and was concerned that there was going to be an economic depression,” she said.
It was around 1915 when her grandfather began believing he wouldn’t be able support his family if a depression impacted sales of Model Ts.
Soon after, he began looking for farm property to begin a new business venture and sold his share of the Model T dealership to his brother.
Moudy then bought the farm in LaOtto in 1917, where the Parker family currently lives.
Parker never met her grandfather since he died before she was born. The property originally was a dairy farm, which her grandfather operated.
“He then passed the farm onto my parents after he died,” she said. “It was always registered Holsteins they had.”
She and her husband purchased the farm from her father in 1985. Her father was at the point of his life where he couldn’t physically milk the cows anymore.
Her father sold the dairy cows before she bought the farm because Parker was not interested in raising her family on a dairy farm because of the commitment.
The farm today now holds 25 beef cows. Most of their beef is sold to friends and family members.
The family is now breeding cows in hopes of growing the number they own.
Parker has a long history of being involved with 4-H, being that she was involved in it along with her kids.
“We were always supporters of 4-H. My mother was a 4-H leader, I was a 4-H leader as well and now my daughter is,” she said.
She also has crops that include soybean and corn. She also grows hay to help feed her animals.
She said the farm wouldn’t have been around if it wasn’t for her husband, Raymond, and he was determined to keep it going and to raise his family on it.
“I’d like to think he was watching us,” she said while shedding a tear.
Looking forward into the future, Parker hopes to keep it going and pass it on to her kids one day.
She believes it’s a great place to raise a family and it’s a matter of pride to realize what they eat for dinner comes from her own farm.
Being a farmer today is becoming increasingly difficult.
She said as property taxes increase, her profits get cut. The cost of farm equipment and insurance have also become expensive and many farmers today have to lease their equipment, instead of buying them.
“It’s getting more and more difficult as property taxes go up,” she said. “You don’t hear much about what it means to farmers today. It’s a big deal for us.”
She said while she understands how people want new schools and other types of buildings constructed, people need to realize those are often done on the backs of farmers.
