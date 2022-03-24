ALBION — A Columbia City man who allegedly stole $130,000 from his elderly grandparents will need to post nearly that much to get out on bond prior to trial.
Jason E. Trowbridge, 41, of the 5200 block of Carylwood Drive, Columbia City, was booked into the Noble County Jail at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft, a Level 5 felony. He also faces a charge of being a habitual offender.
Trowbridge was convicted of theft, a Level 6 felony, in Marion County on May 24, 2017. He committed fraud on a financial institution, a Class C felony, and was convicted on April 20, 2010.
If convicted of the Level 5 felony charged in the current case, he faces between 1-6 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. If convicted of the habitual offender enhancement, an additional 2-6 years could be added to his sentence.
During his initial hearing Thursday afternoon in Noble Circuit Court, Judge Michael Kramer ordered Trowbridge to be held on $100,000 cash bond.
According to court documents, Trowbridge is accused of using various accounts in his grandparents’ names to “pay his credit card bills and other expenses.” He also allegedly used his grandmother’s “line of credit and other accounts to make unauthorized purchases in total exceeding $131,904.74.”
The alleged thefts occurred between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 15, 2021, according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case.
During Thursday’s initial hearing, Chief Noble County Public Defender Jim Abbs said Trowbridge does not have a history of violence, is a lifelong state resident with a job who scored as a low risk of re-offending during pre-trial screening. Citing those factors, Abbs asked Kramer to set a bond of $2,500, the normal bond for a person accused of a Level 5 felony.
Noble County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Leslie Shively then made an impassioned plea for a high bond.
She pointed out that while officials were looking for Trowbridge, they had placed him in four different states before he was arrested in Denton, Texas. She said that Trowbridge’s full-time job routinely has him traveling to Tennessee.
Shively argued that if a low bond were set, “(Trowbridge) will be gone, guaranteed. He’s most certainly a flight risk.”
Shively described Trowbridge as a “master manipulator.”
“Mr. Trowbridge took advantage of his grandparents,” Shively argued. “He has absolutely no problem using other people.”
Abbs then argued that some of Shively’s points did not take into account that Trowbridge had not been convicted of anything regarding the crimes recently alleged.
Kramer cited Trowbridge’s travel history, the severity of the charges and the habitual offender enhancement in going with the $100,000 cash bond.
The grandmother contacted police on Aug. 11, 2021.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Detective Sgt. Doug Ewell handled the investigation for the sheriff’s department.
Court records said the grandmother had given Trowbridge access to an account so he help the grandparents “pay everyday bills.”
Authorities allege the account was used “to pay a Chase credit card account, a Credit One Bank account, a Fortiva MasterCard, a Venmo account and numerous other debits that were not (the victim’s) debits or responsibility.”
Ewell served several subpoenas in the course of his investigation to numerous banking institutions and to Costco. Ewell was able to obtain video footage which allegedly shows Trowbridge using the victim’s credit card information at Costco.
The Level 5 felony charge was filed on Dec. 21, 2021.
Ewell was unable to track Trowbridge down, and he received information that Trowbridge may have fled the state. Indiana State Police Troopers Brian Kreger, Joel Lemmon and Joe McLaughlin were notified on Feb. 22.
With the help of a state police dispatcher, Kreger was able to find a location where Trowbridge was staying in Texas.
“I found somebody who was in recent contact with him,” Kreger said. “I knew he was with (a family member).”
Kreger found the hotel Trowbridge was allegedly staying at in Texas on March 1, and provided police in Denton, Texas, with Trowbridge’s location.
Police there made the arrest. Trowbridge waived extradition and was held until Noble County police could arrange for him to be returned to Indiana.
Kreger credited Ewell, the dispatcher, Lemmon, McLaughlin and police in Denton, Texas, with making the apprehension possible.
“If it wasn’t for working together, we never would have got him,” Kreger said. “I love it. It’s amazing what good people will do for you.”
