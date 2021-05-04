TOPEKA — Not a day goes by that Topeka firefighter Galen Bontrager says he doesn’t dwell on the day last May when he was caught in a flash fire that ultimately cost him his fingers.
But Bontrager said he can’t wait for the day when he’s allowed back on a Topeka fire truck once again helping to fight fires.
Bontrager was injured on May 16, 2020, exploring a small attic space over a Hackenburg Lake restaurant where a fire had been reported. He was up there looking for the source of a fire that was sending smoke billowing out from under the building’s rafters and into the evening sky when the fire flared up in the confined space, severely burning him.
While doctors had at first hoped to save his hands, Bontrager’s burns were too extensive and ultimately his fingers and thumbs had to be removed.
But for the seemingly always upbeat Bontrager, life is too short to be angry, and instead, he said he’s enjoying the challenge of learning to work with a new set of prosthetic hands.
“What can I say, I like a challenge,” he explained.
Currently, Bontrager is working with a Fort Wayne firm that’s building him a new set of bionic hands. Those devices have fingers he can control with tiny movements in his hands and arms. Once those hands are complete, Bontrager hopes to start fire department training that will once again allow him to climb on a Topeka fire truck and fight fires.
As horrific as his accident sounds, Bontrager admits he thinks about that night every day but said he doesn’t dwell on it.
“There hasn’t been a day I haven’t thought about that night but it doesn’t bother me. It’s something I’ll be living with,” he said.
These days, Bontrager owns several sets of hands, the newest ones more advanced than the last. Owning and operating a set of prosthetics like those he requires comes with a steep learning curve. He likens it to learning to play the guitar, something that’s not mastered overnight.
“You play them a little bit each day, but if you’re having a bad day with them, you put them away and try again the next day,” he explained. “It’s not something you’re going to learn to control overnight.”
His newest pair of bionics — the ones he’s most excited about — come with a pair of articulated fingers, battery-powered and controlled by just the slightest movements Bontrager makes with his arms and the muscles in his hands.
“These are really cool,” he explains as he slips his hands into the devices.
Bontrager was fighting a fire at the Beauty and the Bull restaurant near Hackenburg Lake, east of Topeka when he was injured. The staff at the restaurant told firefighters the building was experiencing electrical issues. They called in an electrician, but before he could arrive, smoke started rolling out from under the building’s rafters and they called 911.
Crews from Topeka arrived in minutes, but the smoke gave them no clear indication of just where the fire was hiding. So several firefighters were sent into the building’s attic to start looking for hotspots.
“I was on the last truck that went out there. So, when we arrived, they (other firefighters) were already up in the attic,” Bontrager recalled.
As they searched the building, Bontrager said fire crews found a second, small attic that was unexplored. That space was so small that only a small man — someone about Bontrager’s size — could move around in it.
“We knew something was going on, but we just couldn’t figure out where it was happening,” he said. “So they asked for a small guy to go in the smaller attic space. Me, I know I’m the smallest guy.”
The night of that fire, Bontrager had been on the department a couple of years and had hundreds of hours of training under his belt. He climbed up a ladder and slipped into the small space, carrying a thermal camera to look for hotspots. The attic was so small he couldn’t wear his oxygen tank on his back like he normally would and instead had to carry it with him under his arms.
Bontrager said just about the time he decided to head back, the fire suddenly exploded all around him.
“At first everything was completely black, and then it turned into a fireball. Everything around me was on fire — the rafters, the floor, the insulation — everything was on fire. The next thing I knew, the fire was out, but it was hot,” he recalled of that moment.
Bontrager said at first he had no idea he’d been injured but knew he needed to be rescued. He started pounding the ceiling below him letting others know where he was. They quickly tore down the ceiling underneath him and pulled Bontrager out of the small space. It was then he started to realize just how badly injured he was.
Bontrager had suffered second- and third-degree burns to his fingers and thumbs. He was rushed to a Fort Wayne hospital and then almost as quickly sent to an Indianapolis hospital that specializes in treating burns. At first, Bontrager said doctors were hopeful they could save his fingers.
Bontrager’s been through so many surgeries since the accident he’s lost count, but after a few seconds to think, decided its somewhere around 10.
He’ll also tell you he’d never felt pain like the pain he felt from those burns, or the skin grafts performed on his hands.
It took a while to even get to a point where he could be fitted for prosthetics. At first, the tips of his hands, where his fingers were removed, were so sensitive he couldn’t stand for anyone to touch them. That tissue had to be desensitized before he could even think of being fitted with a prosthetic.
Bontrager also allowed surgeons to transplant a toe to where he once had a thumb, giving his left hand a grip.
With most of his surgeries completed, and his hands desensitized, Bontrager started the task of working with prosthetics. His first pair of hands were simple, utilizing locking fingers. Those devices allowed him to perform simple tasks. His newest set of prosthetics were far more complicated.
Bontrager was working on the floor of a local factory but has since found a new job working in the front office of a local cabinetmaker.
Like most men his age, Bontrager loves sports and belonged to an industrial volleyball league at the time of his accident. He said his days of playing volleyball are over, but he has his eyes set on a new sport, golf.
“I saw someone with prosthetics playing golf, and I want to try,” he explained.
Bontrager, now 23, said he grew up in an Amish family, but always dreamed of becoming a Topeka firefighter.
Bontrager has remained a member of the Topeka fire department and wants to return to the front lines as a firefighter, this time as a pump truck operator.
He credits his family, his friends’ and his fellow firefighters’ continued support for his speedy recovery and continued well-being. When he first returned home from the hospital last May, his hands carefully wrapped in a set of cooling casts, he was met just outside of town by a parade of more than 20 area fire trucks and more than 100 area firefighters. They lined up and escorted him back to town for a giant welcome home party.
Bontrager said it was a welcome home he never expected, and a moment he’ll never forget.
“I would have never thought when I came home from the hospital they’d have a parade for me. I’m just a kid from the small town of Topeka,” he said. “It was an awesome experience, and great to know people still take care of you. It was amazing.
“I knew when I joined the fire department it was a family, but I didn’t know it was this big of a deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.