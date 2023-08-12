We just don’t get it.
Speaking on behalf of humanity here — a sometimes filthy proposition.
Take drunk driving for instance.
It’s not like society hasn’t shined a spotlight on the issue.
Everyone’s heard of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. For a while, the group was everywhere.
The Irving, Texas-based organization was founded on Sept. 5, 1980, in California by Candace Lightner after her 13-year-old daughter, Cari, was killed by a drunk driver.
The movement spread like wildfire.
That was more than 40 years ago.
Law enforcement, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have run nearly constant campaigns to raise awareness to the issue.
Does the phrase “If we pull you over, you’d better be sober” ring a bell?
It’s on radio commercials. TV commercials.
And the problem, nationwide, is getting worse.
In 2021, there were 13,384 people who died in drunk driving incidents, according to NHTSA. On average, that’s 37 people every single day.
Let that sink it.
Those numbers were a 14% increase over 2020’s death toll, and a 23% increase over 2017 when 10,874 people were killed.
It’s not a “somewhere else” problem, either.
Drunk driving happens in northeast Indiana too. Take a recent six-day period in Noble County:
• On July 31, a person was arrested for drunk driving at 10:02 p.m. by Ligonier police;
• On Aug. 2, someone was arrested on that same charge at 8:30 p.m. by Rome City police
• Less than an hour later, at 9:22 p.m., someone was arrested by Kendallville police;
• Six minutes after that, Avilla police arrested someone on a drunk driving charge at 9:28 p.m.
(If you’re keeping a scorecard at home, that’s three arrests for drunk driving within 58 minutes at three different locations in Noble County — on a Wednesday night.)
• On Aug. 3, Noble County police arrested a suspected drunk driver at 7:50 p.m.
• County police made another suspected drunk driving arrested at 10:17 p.m. that same day.
(Five people in two days.)
Noble County police arrested an alleged drunk driver the following day and Kendallville police arrested an alleged drunk driver the day after that.
Eight people booked into the Noble County Jail on drunk driving charges in six days.
Each one of those drunk drivers could have killed themselves in the crash.
Or they could have killed you. Or someone you love.
And if you think of drunk driving being a 3 a.m. in the morning thing that likely wouldn’t affect you, look at those times again.
Six of the eight happened before 10:17 p.m. Four of the arrests came before 9:22 p.m.
How many of you are out and about before 9:22 on any given night?
How about your kids? How many of them are coming home from a game, concert, a date or even a study session with friends?
We are all potentially in jeopardy.
Even if you’ve been living under a rock, you should know why alcohol and driving don’t mix.
But here’s the rundown anyway, from NHTSA’s website:
“Alcohol is a substance that reduces the function of the brain, impairing thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination,” the website reads. “All these abilities are essential to operating a vehicle safely.
“As alcohol levels rise in a person’s system, the negative effects on the central nervous system increase. Alcohol is absorbed directly through the walls of the stomach and small intestine. Then it passes into the bloodstream where it accumulates until it is metabolized by the liver. A person’s alcohol level is measured by the weight of the alcohol in a certain volume of blood. This is called Blood Alcohol Concentration, or BAC. At a BAC of .08, crash risk increases exponentially. Because of this risk, it’s illegal in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher, except in Utah where the BAC limit is .05.
“However, even a small amount of alcohol can affect driving ability. In 2021, there were 2,266 people killed in alcohol-related crashes where a driver had a BAC of .01 to .07.”
Don’t drink and drive.
It’s time the Indiana General Assembly starts upping the ante for drunk driving charges. Having a BAC of 0.08-0.15% is a Class C misdemeanor. That level of criminal offense carries a sentencing range of 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. It is as rare as finding political common ground to see someone get the max.
Neither penalty is stiff enough.
Maybe prosecutors should start charging these offenses as criminal recklessness.
According to Indiana Code 35-42-2-2, a person who recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally performs an act that creates a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person commits criminal recklessness. Except as provided in subsection (b), criminal recklessness is a Class B misdemeanor.
(b) The offense of criminal recklessness as defined in subsection (a) is:
(1) a Level 6 felony if:
(A) it is committed while armed with a deadly weapon; or
(B) the person committed aggressive driving (as defined in IC 9-21-8-55) that results in serious bodily injury to another person; or
(2) a Level 5 felony if:
(A) it is committed by shooting a firearm into an inhabited dwelling or other building or place where people are likely to gather; or
(B) the person committed aggressive driving (as defined in IC 9-21-8-55) that results in the death or catastrophic injury of another person.
Firing a gun and not hitting anyone is still a crime because someone could have been hit.
Drunk driving should be charged the same way. In these cases, the deadly weapon is a motor vehicle.
Drunk driving kills.
Too many people don’t get it.
Make them.
