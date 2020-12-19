Several booked into
LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Monday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Daniel Vela, 35, of the 200 block of East Prospect Street, Angola, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to original charges of non-support of a dependent, possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving while suspe3nded with a prior conviction for that offense.
Robert Bertucci, 43, of the 4100 block of West 24th Place, Chicago, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a warrant issued by authorities in Lake County. Bertucci was picked up by Lake County authorities.
Lisa McGuire, 39, of the 4100 block of West 24th Place, Chicago, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of false informing, criminal conversion, possession of marijuana, theft as a Class A misdemeanor and theft as a Level 6 felony.
Brandy Allen, 33, of the 2700 block of Gilbert, Fort Wayne, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.
Logan Charles, 21, of the 1000 block of North Cree Lake Drive, Kendallville, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of unlawful possession of a legend drug and possession of marijuana.
