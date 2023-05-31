3 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Michael A. Bogatitus, 34, of the 300 block of West Walnut Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a probation violation. Bogatitus was held without bond.
Reagan J. Mauger, 21, of the 8400 block of Fritz Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday by Avilla police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Mauger was held on $2,500 bond.
James A. Scott, 46, of the 200 block of East Lisle Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Scott was held without bond.
