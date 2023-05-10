SHIPSHEWANA — It’s early May, which means tourist season here is back in full swing.
Last week, the Shipshewana Trading Place Flea Market, reopened for another season and is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to Shipshewana again this summer.
This year, however, visitors will need to pack just a bit of patience with them when they load up the car to drive to Shipshewana. The town, it seems, is at the epicenter of a lot of state road construction work.
At least four major construction projects are going on that could affect traffic heading or leaving Shipshewana.
Construction crews have shut down the Shipshewana/Middlebury exit on the toll road in order to rebuild that intersection. In addition, state crews have started repaving U.S. 20 from Shipshewana to LaGrange, slowing traffic from the east. Motorists also will have to contend with a state project rebuilding the intersection of U.S. 20 and C.R. 600W, the road that leads to Westview, and will be installing a new traffic light there.
But the biggest impediment to traffic is happening in Shipshewana itself, where state crews are rebuilding State Road 5 from School Street to its intersection with U.S. 20. The road will be taken down to its base, the underground utilities reworked and sidewalks constructed on both sides of the road.
The work is already underway, and it means that the buggy lanes are gone. All traffic, including buggies, bikes, cars, and trucks, will be contained to just two traffic lanes, one north, and one south.
Ryan Riegsecker, president of Blue Gate Hospitality, owners of the Blue Gate restaurant, Blue Gate Garden Inn, and the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, all major businesses in town, said he and other business owners in the area have been bracing for this project.
“It looks like a war zone right now,” he said of the road construction going on in the south side of town. “The good news was they did all that underground work before the season really started.”
The construction stands to impact traffic heading to and from the Shipshewana Trading Place Flea Market as well as the business’s weekly auctions as much as any organization. But Shipshewana Trading Place Marketing Director Lora Gates said in the end, it’s worth the short-term pain.
“Next season should be absolutely amazing, but there’s going to be a little bit of pain with improvements this year,” she added.
The market is doing its best to cope, reminding visitors there are other gates to enter and exit the property rather than use only the main entrance off S.R. 5.
The LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau is stepping up to help. The LCCVB created a special map on its website that will help direct traffic around the construction as best as possible, pointing out alternative roads that can be used to access various Shipshewana destinations.
The biggest challenge might be the disappearance of the buggy lanes during construction, which means buggies and bikes will have to use the same traffic lanes as everyone else. That, Riesecker said, will, unfortunately, slow traffic down.
“The biggest challenge now is when you get behind a buggy, they can’t get off to a side or bike or buggy and they can’t get off to the side, so you’re just going to have to slow down and follow them,” he said. “It’s going to cause some short-term pain for some people.”
The state’s plan for the road calls for the road to be widened, and a new dedicated turn lane to be created between the north and south traffic lanes. Once completed, that should help move traffic more efficiently through town.
But what Riegsecker said he’s really looking for is the new ADA-compliant sidewalks will be constructed along both sides of the road, all the way south to the intersection of U.S. 20. Riegsecker said that alone will greatly improve safety for a lot of the visitors who come to spend a couple of days in town.
“I can’t tell you how many times there are families pushing wheelchairs and strollers walking along the edge of the road. The sidewalks will make those people safe and are going to be a really nice upgrade for us.”
