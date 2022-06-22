INDIANAPOLIS — Lawmakers will be heading back to Indianapolis after the Fourth of July holiday for a special session to consider whether to approve tax refunds to all Hoosier taxpayers.
It’s the primary reason for Gov. Eric Holcomb calling for legislators to convene on July 6, but it’s not necessarily the only item they might handle once back at the Statehouse.
Holcomb signed a proclamation Wednesday calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6 to take action on his plan to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.
Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All told, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
The $125 Hoosiers were already promised was part of an automatic refund process, which triggered when the state finished fiscal year 2021 with more than $4 billion in reserves. Since that figure exceeded the statutory 12.5% of annual expenditures, it launched a refund process.
“This is the fastest, fairest and most efficient way to return taxpayers’ hard-earned money during a time of economic strain,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Indiana’s economy is growing and with more than $1 billion of revenue over current projections, Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have their money responsibly returned. I’m happy to be able to take this first step and look forward to signing this plan into law as soon as possible.”
The state’s reported revenues for May were $209 million over forecast. For 11 months of the fiscal year, revenues are $1.075 billion over forecast.
If approved, an additional deposit would be made to the bank accounts of eligible Hoosiers, just like the current automatic refund.
For those who are receiving paper checks for the $125 automatic tax refund — which won’t hit the mail until August — they would get a single check for the combined $350 if the second refund is approved.
Local lawmakers including Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, have both already indicated they’d be in favor of passing the refunds.
Despite the governor’s plan to send the refunds as inflation relief, one of Indiana’s leading economists has estimated that the two tax refunds could actually further increase inflation in Indiana over the next 12 months.
Ball State Center for Business and Economic Research Director Michael Hicks completed an analysis after the idea was floated by Holcomb earlier this month and estimated “the extra $1.5 billion will boost inflation for Hoosiers by more than 1.5% and lengthen our period of price increases by a year” and that further price increases long-term would cost more than the $350 Hoosiers would receive.
Holcomb is calling lawmakers back to Indianapolis to act on tax refunds, but legislators aren’t restricted to that and only that in terms of business.
The United States Supreme Court is finishing up its term and releasing opinions from cases heard during spring arguments, with the trove of their decisions expected to be relased by the end of this month.
Within those decisions will be the Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women Health Center concerning abortion rights. A draft opinion leaked earlier this year showed the court ruling in the case would likely overturn the basis of the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationally, with the possible impact of the new case being to toss the issue back to individual states.
Some have suggested the state reconvene immediately if such a decision is passed down to allow Indiana to, as quickly as possible, further restrict our outlaw abortion in the state.
If lawmakers are already in session come July 6, the Republican supermajority could work on such legislation during this summer’s special session.
