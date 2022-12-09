TOPEKA — The Topeka Volunteer Fire Department took time last week to honor several of its own.
The department presented its annual service awards, as well as naming its First Responder of the Year. The annual Christmas banquet and awards program was held Dec 2 at The Sylvan Cellars in Rome City.
Brian Miller was named the 2022 Red Haggard Fireman of the Year. This is the department’s top annual award, named in honor of the late Red Haggard who served with the Topeka Volunteer Fire Department for more than 40 years. Haggard’s wife, Doris, presented the award to Miller.
The First Responder of the Year award for 2022 was given to Kevin Wright. Length of service awards went out to Carl Miller and Josh Ponce for 5 years. Ten-year honorees were Michael Wingard, Harley Miller, and Justin Kauffman. Nate Sprunger and Greg Strawser were recognized for 20 years of service. Pete Kauffman was honored for 25 years of service.
Department officers for 2022 are Stewart Bender, Chief; Adam Lambright, Assistant Chief; Brian Miller, Captain; Devon Bontrager, Rescue Captain; Barry McDonald, Lieutenant; Harley Miller, Lieutenant; and Pat Martin, Safety Officer.
