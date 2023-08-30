ALBION — The Noble County Democratic Party has filed a challenge to the placement of an Avilla small businessman on the November ballot for Avilla Town Council.
The Noble County Election Board will hear the challenge at 9 a.m. Thursday in the office of the Noble County Clerk in Albion.
The election board consists of Republican Dan Lash, Democrat Lori Jansen and Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer.
At a Republican caucus July 24 at the St. James Restaurant, Brian “Sweeney” Meyer, 44, was selected to replace Ann Freeman on the ballot for Avilla Town Council in November’s general election. Freeman had moved and was no longer eligible.
Andy Uhl and Freeman had been set to advance to another pick-two race in November, as Avilla voters will have to choose their top picks among the two Republicans as well as incumbent Democrat Bill Krock Jr.. who awaits them on the ballot come fall.
But Freeman withdrew from the race. Noble County Republican Party Chairwoman Shelly Williams called for a caucus to replace Freeman.
Two candidates filed for the position for the caucus: current Councilman Paul Shepherd and Meyer.
The two GOP precinct chairs to decide the issue? Todd Carteaux and Shepherd.
In the event of a tie, Williams would have cast the deciding ballot.
Shepherd and Carteaux both selected Meyer on the first ballot.
But Noble County Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Quintanilla filed a challenge Aug. 13.
The 19-page challenge alleges numerous procedural violations, including:
• arguing the call for the caucus itself was not filed with the Noble County Clerk’s Office 10 days before the caucus as it required by state law;
• arguing Meyer did not fill out his candidacy paperwork 72 hours before the caucus was held — as required by state law; and
• argues improper forms were filed by the Republican Party.
The challenges contends “this candidate is not legitimate and the Republican Party did not fill the ballot vacancy within the 30-day deadline with a candidate.”
