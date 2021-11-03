Topeka Historical Society to host its annual dinner
TOPEKA — The Topeka Area Historical Society will hold its annual dinner meeting on Tuesday, Nov.16, at the Carriage House, 5280 South C.R. 500W. The event starts at 6 p.m.
Scott Beam, a LaGrange County Parks Department naturalist, will speak about the Underground Railroad and activities that took place here in LaGrange County.
“This is going to be a great evening,” says Topeka Historical Society President Harold Gingerich. “Scott Beam, who has worked for the LaGrange County Parks Department for years, has a well of knowledge. Some pretty fascinating things took place here in LaGrange County, not the least of which was having John Brown’s aunt and 1st cousin living in Topeka.
We also know that Sojourner Truth, like Harriet Tubman, lead numerous slaves to freedom through this area.”
The cost for the evening will be $16, which includes the tip. Reservations are required and must be made before Wednesday, Nov. 10. For more information or to make reservations, call 499-0126.
