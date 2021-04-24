Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Brittany Edmisten, 27, of the 900 block of East Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and auto theft.
Victor Luna-Montoya, 23, of the 1500 block of North C.R. 200E, LaGrange, was booked Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to original charges of resisting law enforcement, battery on a public safety official and possession of marijuana.
Leanna Yutzy, 49, of the 100 block of East Lafayette Street, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a narcotic drug.
Marcus Yutzy, 28, of the 2000 block of East C.R. 400S, Wolcottville, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Ethan Gayhart, 20, of the 1000 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Gayhart posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Bryce Holmes, 26, of the 14800 block of Leo Road, Leo, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15% and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. Holmes posted bond and was released Wednesday.
Hector Torres, 23, of the 500 block of East C.R. 700N, Howe, was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.
Nathanael Habedank, 34, of the 200 block of Walton Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Gary Chaffins, 33, of the 500 block of North Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of disorderly conduct.
Ryan Bailey, 44, of the 15300 block of Larry Lee Drive, Bristol, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of criminal deviate conduct.
Austin Shaw, 27, of the 10800 block of East QR Avenue, Scotts, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Mandi Allen, 31, of the 300 block of South Clay, Sturgis, Michigian, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of failure to appear for court relating to original charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe.
Zachery Miller, 23, of the 3300 block of C.R. 600N, Kendallville, was arrested Thursday by Wolcottville police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated.
Liberty Stubblefield, 34, of the 20000 blck of Westnedge, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange town police on a charge of battery to a law enforcement officer.
