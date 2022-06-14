KENDALLVILLE — As Kendallville works to revitalize its downtown, how about hearing about how another community made its transformation?
On Thursday, local residents can do that in an event, “The Restoration of Van Wert, Ohio,” taking place at the Strand Theatre from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Eric Doden and Chris Mead wrote the same-named book about the preservation efforts taking place in the Ohio city located about a half hour east of Fort Wayne, and how those efforts have led to greater community involvement and economic development.
Doden is a Fort Wayne resident and Butler native. He is the owner of DOMO Ventures LLC, Fort Wayne and is also running for the Republican governor nomination in the 2024 election, although the stop in Kendallville is not a political appearance.
The event is free and snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from the Strand concession stand.
The event is hosted by Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city’s downtown organization, with support from Indiana Main Street, Main Street USA and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Kendallville is in the midst of a sizable restoration project with the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant being used to conduct historic facade preservation and restoration in downtown. The grant should fund approximately 10 building overhauls, with the possibility of the city taking on five more if money is available.
The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission has also put up an additional $300,000 available for building owners who were not selected as part of the larger grant but still want to do sizable projects of $10,000 or more.
