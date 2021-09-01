ALBION — On Aug. 18, the Noble County Council closed out its budget hearings having trimmed approximately $500,000 from its general fund.
The county, meanwhile, is sitting on $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan money provided by the federal government.
According to county attorney Dennis Graft, the ARP money can’t be used for any fund that collects its money from a tax levy.
The real problem for Noble County officials is that it knows what it can’t spend the ARP money on, but doesn’t know for sure what it can.
In last week’s meeting of the Noble County Commissioners the ARP money was again discussed but there has been no official guidance from the government what the money can be used for. Multiple state-level meetings attended by local officials haven’t cleared the mud from the water any.
“We are still in a holding pattern,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman said last week. “Every week, we hear something new.”
According to the feds, the money can be spent:
• to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality;
• to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers;
• for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year prior to the emergency; and
• to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
“All we have is general terms and nothing specific,” Leatherman said.
Even the specified areas such as broadband carry potential pitfalls.
“I can see the need to better help the residents with broadband,” Leatherman said.
The problem for the county is one of accountability. Say the county hires a company to spend $1 million laying fiber optic cable. If that company, for whatever reason, fails to deliver, the feds could hold Noble County accountable for returning that $1 million.
Until issues like accountability are ironed out, Noble County officials are going to remain cautious.
“I don’t want to rush into it,” Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said last week. “I want to be reasonable.”
The county has two years to spend the money, with another $4.6 million expected in June of 2022. The first $4.6 million was received June 7, Knafel said.
