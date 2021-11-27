LIGONIER — Saint Nicholas, a popular Christmas symbol of the early 19th century, will meet and greet visitors at an mid-1830s holiday party Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stone’s Trace Historic Site, on U.S. 33 across from West Noble High School.
“Vintage Christmas at Stone’s Trace” will offer guests a living-history experience from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the restored tavern of pioneer Richard Stone. Admission is free, but donations are accepted for the care of the site by the Stone’s Trace Historical Society.
The celebration demonstrates how Noble County’s first settlers marked the holiday with carol singing, decorating the German Christmas tree, and the giving of small treats for the children. Everyone will enjoy a taste of the pioneer holiday with cookies, hot chocolate and cider.
Although Santa Claus visited Stone’s Trace in past years, the more historically-accurate Christmas character of Saint Nicholas will be this year’s guest, said Janet Sweeney, a longtime member and secretary of Stone’s Trace Historical Society.
Nathan Denton of Ligonier, also a historical society member, will portray Saint Nicholas in a custom-made, fur-trimmed, long red coat made by Sweeney. Saint Nicholas was the dominant Christmas character in the early 1800s, existing alongside an up-and-coming, evolving Santa Claus.
“Saint Nicholas fits the period,” Sweeney said. “Santa Claus was introduced in America in 1823.”
The Saint Nicholas of Christmas is based on Saint Nicholas of Myra, now in modern-day Turkey, who lived during the fourth century, A.D. He was very religious from an early age and was famous for his generous gifts to the poor.
Saint Nicholas was credited for several miracles, including the resurrection of three murdered youths who were killed and pickled in a barrel by an innkeeper.
In another account, Saint Nicholas meet a poor man who was on the brink of selling his three daughters into slavery. The saint anonymously threw three bags of gold down the poor man’s chimney during the night, providing dowries for the girls. The gold landed in their stockings, drying by the fire.
Over time, the gold-giving legend inspired the tradition of leaving gifts for children on the night before Dec. 6, St. Nicholas Day, in The Netherlands. The legend fueled the tradition of Saint Nicholas, and later Santa Claus, entering houses by passing through locked doors or descending down chimneys to leave presents in shoes or stockings.
Stone’s Tavern was one of Noble County’s first “commercial” structures built by the second white settler in Noble County, Richard Stone. The now-restored tavern was opened for travelers in 1839. The tavern was the center of activity for quilting bees, town meetings, post office, stagecoach stop, jury room, jail, dance hall, and rest stop for the weary traveler or drover.
The tavern quickly became an early 1800s area landmark because of its huge size for the time and its location along the well-traveled trail on what is now U.S. 33. It has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984 and is listed in the Indiana State DNR Historic Register.
The building was operated as a tavern from 1839 until about the time of the Civil War when it was sold. At the time of the sale, both Ligonier and Wolf Lake were growing towns, and each had a new hotel. The value of the tavern was lost, and it was then used as a home and later as a barn.
Stone’s Trace Historical Society was founded in April 1964. The grounds and tavern were dedicated “to give the past a future” on July 26, 1966. The 184 charter members of the society and hundreds from the area dressed in 1800s-era costumes to attend the ceremony and basket dinner.
