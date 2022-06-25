Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Travis P. Grady, 42, of the 500 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Grady was held without bond.
Scott L. Hire, 64, of the 12700 block of C.R. 44, Millersburg, was arrested at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Hire was held without bond.
Daniel D. Hutchison, 34, of the 200 block of Kimberly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Level 6 felony, no further charging information provided. Hutchison was held on $2,500 bond.
Amanda M. Price, 27, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:16 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No further charging information provided. Price was held without bond.
Stephanie M. Gulley, 34, of the 7800 block of East C.R. 500N, Leesburg, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a pair of court orders. No charging information provided. Gulley was held on $2,500 bond.
Arthur S. Hoff, 42, of the 4600 block of Old Cleveland Road, South Bend, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony.
No further charging information provided. Hoff was held without bond.
Rodney A. Owens Jr., 32, of the 11900 block of Angling Road, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Owens was held without bond.
Michael S. Reese, 25, of the 1000 block of Bridge Street, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Reese was released on his own recognizance.
Miles R. Williams, 54, of the 6300 block of West Jackson Street, Kimmell, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Williams was held on $2,500 bond.
