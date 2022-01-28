What’s causing East Noble’s and Central Noble’s enrollment to shrink?
The answer is pretty simple — there are just fewer kids starting school nowadays.
West Noble has been shrinking over the last decade too, but it’s a different story why on the west side of the county.
Noble County school districts have been seeing long-range enrollment decline for more than a decade now. East Noble hit its highest recent enrollment back in 2009-10, while West Noble’s enrollment peaked in 2006-07 and Central Noble has been down every year since 2005-06 — although it’s probably even earlier than that as that’s just the earliest point of the Indiana Department of Education’s online data.
Enrollment loss is a financial concern for school districts, because the majority of a district’s funding comes from the state based on per-student stipends, typically around $6,000 per student. That money funds in-classroom expenses, most notably teacher salaries, so districts that lose seven students per year effectively lose an entire teacher’s salary.
So what’s causing the school districts to shrink?
For East Noble and Central Noble the answer is easy to find — natural decline.
The incoming kindergarten classes are smaller than the outgoing senior classes.
Central Noble has had more 12th graders leave after their last day in May than kindergartens starting their first day in August for 10 out of the last 10 years. For East Noble, it’s been that way for the last nine consecutive years.
Over the last 10 years, Central Noble’s natural decrease has totaled 221 students, while East Noble has lost 297 students that way.
The shrinking kindergarten classes shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who has been tracking Noble County’s population over the long term.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Noble County’s population has essentially not grown at all — the 10-year population change was -0.2% for the last decade.
Likewise, population trends have shown that the county’s average age is creeping older, which is indicative of a declining birth rate and fewer children as compared to adults.
In 1990, 29.3% of Noble County’s population was under 18 years old. By 2000, it was about the same at 29%. But by 2010, the share of youngsters had dropped to 27.04% and by 2020 that percentage had fallen to 25.2%.
That trend is not lost on Central Noble’s superintendent.
“The greatest factor in the decrease is the large number in the graduating class and the small incoming kindergarten class,” Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff said in explanation of his district’s continuing enrollment loss. “This led to a decrease in over 30 students last school year. We continue to look for ways to attract students to the district to increase enrollment. We have struggled to bring new families into the area due to the lack of available housing.”
To it’s credit though, Central Noble has been effective over the last 10 years in mitigating its natural decrease. Although the district has dropped 221 students just from having smaller incoming classes, the district’s overall enrollment is down only 63 students.
That means Central Noble has picked up 158 students via transfers, move-ins or, as has been a focus in recent years, getting homeschooled students in the area to enroll.
East Noble, on the other hand, hasn’t been as effective at making up the natural loss. East Noble’s natural decline totaled 297 students, while it’s overall enrollment is down 281, meaning it netted only 16 other students over the course of the decade.
“As most people are aware, the pandemic has caused alarm for some of our families,” said East Noble Superintendent Teresa Gremaux, who is in her first year leading the county’s largest district. “A few parents have made the choice to seek an online learning option for their children. East Noble continues to focus on excellence in instruction, facilities, extracurricular, and curriculum offerings to maintain enrollment. We believe in fiscal responsibility regardless of the circumstances and will make adjustments as our enrollment fluctuates.
As for West Noble, it’s a different story and one that raises more questions about what’s the main cause behind the district’s decline.
Unlike East Noble and Central Noble, West Noble has seen bigger incoming kindergarten classes than outgoing senior classes in nine of 10 years. The one other year, the district saw only four more seniors graduate than kindergarteners starting the next school year.
West Noble has had a net natural growth of 367 students from bigger kindergarten classes over the decade, but the district’s total enrollment has dropped 269 students over the same period.
That means, in total, West Noble has actually shed 636 students over the past decade to erase the year-to-year growth and go into the negative.
Western Noble County, especially the northwest corner of the county near Topeka, does have more Amish population who might attend West Noble and many Amish students don’t go past eighth grade. For example, Westview typically graduates around 100 Amish students at the eighth-grade level each year, so doing a 12th-grade versus kindergarten comparison alone for that district wouldn’t explain changes in enrollment since the district has a large number exit after middle school.
But looking at West Noble, changes in the district from eighth to ninth grade don’t come close to explaining the decennial large drop.
Over the same 10-year period looking at seniors vs. kindergartners, West Noble had a net total loss of 22 students from eighth to ninth grade, so an Amish explanation like Westview doesn’t appear to be at play in West Noble.
West Noble also doesn’t have a huge number of transfers — local students who are living in West Noble’s territory but attending a different public school or a private school — with only about 2% of students attending a different district on transfer.
That’s actually less than East Noble, which has about 4% of its students on transfer, likely because of nearby parochial schools like St. John Lutheran in Kendallville, St. Mary School in Avilla as well as the Oak Farm Montessori School in Avilla.
The answer may simply lie in more migratory population in the West Noble area, with people moving in and out — more so out — somewhere in the middle of their K-12 career.
“We have students moving in and moving out throughout the school year as most schools do so the enrollment numbers fluctuate minimally,” Superintendent Galen Mast said. “We hope we have reached our basement enrollment and will remain steady or grow in years to come at West Noble after seeing declining enrollment since 2006.”
