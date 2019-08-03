WAWAKA — It’s not illegal. But at first glance, it looks like it is.
An especially observant driver will notice Joel Mecklenburg’s farm just north of the intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 9.
They might notice his crops are a little smaller than those across the road — that’s because Mecklenburg is an organic farmer — and his plants have to rely on themselves instead of pesticides and herbicides to grow tall.
They might also notice a unique organic crop swaying in the wind — industrial hemp.
Mecklenburg and his partners at Purdue Extension hosted a field day Wednesday at his farm Noble Organic Grains for local organic farmers to network and share tips about their crops.
And to see an organic hemp crop with their own eyes.
Mecklenburg’s regular rotation includes corn, wheat, soybeans and a cover crop of clover. But this season, he allocated some acreage to the X59 hemp crop, which produces hemp seeds.
The legality of growing the crop is an interesting process. In 2014, the federal government passed a farm bill that allowed farmers to grow it only under higher learning institutes in a pilot research program.
Hence, Mecklenburg and Purdue.
Since then, CBD hit the scene. At the field day, Indiana Hemp Industry Association Founder and Managing Operator Jessica Scott said the commodity of the hemp product raised a lot of legal questions.
“That started a large legislative journey,” she said.
What some may not know, however, is that while people were lobbying the state legislature to protect the sale of CBD to consumers, the same lobbyists were putting the pressure on to expand liberties to farmers to be able to grow it, Scott said.
Even though a new farm bill passed federal legislature in 2018, Indiana hasn’t interpreted that as more freedom for its farmers to grow hemp in the way as some other states have.
“It’s important to remember that although there is madness on the shelves and in the consumer side, figuring out our supply chain, our production, our processing and even legislatively how we’re going to run all this is still a work in progress,” Scott said.
Now, Indiana is still operating under the same freedoms the 2014 bill granted farmers, but Scott said meetings between her association and state lawmakers are coming up about how to handle insurance for hemp crop, the absence of which has been a barrier to growers who want to experiment with it.
From start to finish, growing the crop in Indiana is a challenge, especially if it’s organic like those Mecklenburg grows.
First, the farmer must obtain a license to grow hemp. To do so, one step is to register the GPS location of the plot with law enforcement.
If the farmer fails to do so or if they move the crop to a different spot on their farm without notifying someone, state law sees the plants as marijuana, Purdue Extension Hemp Specialist Marguerite Bolt said.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s really hemp,” Bolt said.
Once the initial licensing is out of the way, growing the crop is not easy. Hemp doesn’t like “wet feet,” Mecklenburg found out.
It also doesn’t like over-fertilizing. It might also be especially susceptible to pesticides that blow off a neighbor’s crops, or fumes from cars on a nearby road.
And if a farmer gets the crop to the point where it can be harvested and hasn’t been plagued by pigweed, they better know what they’re doing with their combine.
“The fibers from this crop are one of the most durable fibers on the planet,” Legacy Hemp Agronomist Bryan Parr, who supplies hemp seeds, said at the field day.
The drier the plant is, the stronger those fibers get. So if a farmer doesn’t properly monitor the moisture of their plant before harvesting, those strings will get wrapped around all of the mechanisms inside the harvester.
Despite all of this, Mecklenburg is still up to the challenge, wanting to be a trailblazer in the area for this uncommon crop.
“I always want to be a leader rather than a follower, and I hope to teach others my mistakes today so they can help their own farm tomorrow,” Mecklenburg said.
He also just likes to be unique.
“I love being different,” he said. “Anything different, I want to try it.”
