HOWE — A big summer storm that blew up over Lake Michigan and rolling inland packed winds as high as 65 miles an hour as it raced across southwest Michigan and into Indiana Thursday night, knocking down trees and limbs along the way.
Howe seemed to have taken the brunt of the storm as it charged into LaGrange County shortly after 10 p.m. Members of the Howe fire department stepped up and spent about three hours cleaning up downed tree limbs and cutting up trees that block roads in town. The storm dumped between 2 1/2-3 inches of rain along its path.
“We wanted to make sure the roads were open in case we had a run,” said Larry Watson, Howe’s fire chief.
At least one car was damaged when a tree fell on it as it sat parked along 3rd Street in Howe. The tree also pulled down a cable T.V. cable. Just one block to the west, a second car, also parked along Third Street was damaged when a limb from a nearby Maple tree snapped and fell on top of the vehicle.
Mark Frazier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said a group of severe thunderstorms popped up over Lake Michigan and then rolled into southwest Michigan and on into northern Indiana. Communities along the storm’s path, starting in Berrien County, Michigan to Elkhart and LaGrange counties in Indiana reported damage caused by the storm.
“We had reports of damage across the area,” Frazier said.
Officials in Berrien County, Michigan, officially recorded wind gusts of 67 mph.
Other communities reported winds over 50 mph.
Frazier said the Weather Service also received numerous reports of damage in Elkhart County. Elkhart County also received more than 3 inches of rain.
Frazier said the NWS expects to see this kind of storm this time of year.
“Usually, when you get into the July/August window, you get some really efficient rainmakers like this one,” he explained.
