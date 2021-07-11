LAGRANGE — Not all that many years ago, any motorists arriving in any number of small towns around northeast Indiana to communities such as LaGrange or Howe or Wolcottville, would have been greeted when they entered those towns by a welcome sign that included the names of most of the civic and fraternal organizations that also called that community home.
From the Lions clubs to the Jaycees to Rotary, Kiwanis, Eagles, and Moose, many of those organizations once dominated the local philanthropic landscape. In the 1950s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, local social, civic and philanthropic organizations and clubs were at the heart of most communities, but many have disappeared, and most of those that remain are struggling to survive.
So, what caused the decline in local civic organizations, and has that harmed small rural communities? Those studying the issue say there’s no easy answer.
Colton Strawser, a LaGrange native, and Lakeland graduate has had a lifelong interest in philanthropic organizations. Strawser recently completed his Ph.D. in Nonprofit and Philanthropic Leadership at The Nonprofit Institute at the University of San Diego.
Strawser’s consulting work focuses on organizational assessment, program evaluation, capacity building, and research. Strawser said his research shows people born in rural communities like those that dot northern Indiana are expanding their personal and professional boundaries and becoming less tied to the communities where they were raised. Those once tight-knit social circles that dominated life in small towns are fading, and so are many of the civic and fraternal organizations that once thrived in those communities.
Strawser is quick to first point people toward the book “Bowling Alone” published by Harvard Professor Robert Putnam.
In his book, Putnam talks about how bowling once dominated the country’s landscape. People who bowled would join several local bowling leagues and those leagues acted as social circles where people would meet and talk about similar ideas. But Putnam argued over time, people’s behaviors started changing and they started disconnecting from the sport. They also started disconnecting from other social and civic organizations, like school groups, churches, and civic and social organizations.
Strawser doesn’t disagree with Putnam’s assertions. But he says these days, the problem of getting new members to join civic clubs may be in part a generational problem.
“The thought is we essentially don’t get together as groups any more — Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis, those are the top ones — once they were really large organizations in most small communities. Anyone who was someone was part of one of those clubs. What has happened to them though, well, there’s a variety of factors why these groups have closed or literally died off,” he said.
Strawser said his research has shown many clubs suffered what he called a generational gap, that young people in small communities don’t feel the need to join.
“Many of those clubs still in operation have a much older membership,” he explained. “Part of it is that I think they’re not making a good faith effort to get young people. When a group’s average age is 60 or above, a young professional may feel it doesn’t make sense to join.”
Getting younger people in the community interested in civic organizations is admittedly is a real problem, said South Milford Lions Club member Lynn Weaver.
Bucking the trend, local Lions Clubs still dot the area where other clubs have faded. Clubs are still active in Albion, Stroh, South Milford, Howe, Mongo and Rome City, just to name a few, but most of those clubs continue to struggle to attract new members.
“It’s just really hard to get people to join,” Weaver said.
Weaver pointed out the South Milford Lions Club continues to be successful and hosts several large fundraising events each year. The South Milford club, for example, hosts the annual Maple Syrup Days breakfast each March at the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department’s Maple Wood Nature Center. That event draws crowds of better than 3,000, all of who pay $8 for an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast. The club uses that money to support the park system as well as fund its other philanthropic projects.
The club also hosts other successful fundraising events as well, such as selling food at the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Fort Wayne and Kendallville’s Apple Festival. And those events are worthwhile for the club.
“I don’t what the magic is, but we’re probably as successful as anyone around here,” Weaver pointed out.
Weaver said organizations like the Lions clubs exist to do good for the communities where they’re centered.
“Everything we raise, we give away,” he explained.
But even that kind of success at the local level isn’t enough to attract younger members to join.
Strawser said one thing working against civic clubs and organizations found in small communities is that they have in essence become bedroom communities for the larger communities and cities that dominate those regions.
“People use to be very place-based. In rural Indiana, your county was really your home base. You told people you were from say, LaGrange County. But I think that those ties to the community are a little different now. In LaGrange County, if you want to go to a movie, you have to go someplace else. If you want to go to a big box store, you have to travel to a different county. Different factors expand our personal and professional circles, and where people use to be county centered – living and working in the same community – they’ve spread out now and their lives have reached into other communities,” he explained. “People tend to give to organizations in the places where they feel connected. And so if I live in LaGrange County but drive to Fort Wayne to work, and I’m spending most of my time away from home, LaGrange County becomes a bedroom community where I sleep and maybe spend a little time on weekends. That spreads out your connections and that tends to spread out your philanthropy.”
Weaver can’t explain why some civic organizations continue to be successful and other clubs fail. But he said he suspects it has to do with the club’s local leadership.
He credits some of the South Milford Lions Club’s longest-serving members for providing a good foundation for today’s club.
“We’ve had some really good leaders,” Weaver said. “And that’s what keeps the club together and going.”
While several organizations have folded here after decades of seeming success, Lions Clubs seem to be hanging on.
“And I don’t think there’s anything unique about the Lions Club over other organizations. Some of the communities still have clubs but are struggling. Add to that the population in some of those communities is shrinking,” Weaver said. “So I don’t know that I have any magic answers.”
Strawser said as the Internet in effect shrinks the world, people are more willing to send their donations to organizations beyond their local communities.
“Back when the world was a little less connected, people gave locally because that’s what they saw every day,” he explained. “Now, we can send our philanthropic dollars to literally anyone in the world. And that appears to have changed people’s giving habits. So instead of giving to the local senior center, they might now give to an organization across the country.”
Finally, Strawser said he suspects one last factor that has been working against local civic organizations is that younger members of the community seem to be drawn more to support causes rather than clubs.
“So we’re seeing them giving to organizations that do advocacy work to change things,” he said.
