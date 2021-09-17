AVILLA ― The opportunity to ride an all-terrain vehicle or utility terrain vehicle around Avilla may soon be come a reality.
The Avilla Town Council discussed at Wednesday night’s meeting about potentially allowing ATVs and UTVs to be ridden around the town.
UTVs are different from ATVs being that they have roofs, trunk space, doors and can seat up to four people total.
Residents would be allowed to ride their ATVs or UTVs on the streets, but would have to abide by traffic laws implemented by the town like riding under the speed limit and including safety features like seat belts on their vehicles.
“When it comes to this, it absolutely has to have all those rules,” said Philip Puckett Jr., Avilla Town Council member, during the meeting.
Avilla Town Marshal Glen Wils told the council members residents often ride ATVs around town to get fuel.
Riding ATVs or UTVs will require people to get a license to do so. If people are caught violating the town laws, they could face fines starting at $100.
People would be required to register their vehicles at the police department and have the checklist items on them like headlights and turn signals.
They would also have to pay a $35 registration fee and have a sticker on their vehicles showing that it’s registered and renew it annually.
Riders would not be able to ride them around town after dark. The vehicles would have to be tagged by both the town and the state department of natural resources.
“My only worry is how fast they can go. We can have 100 people in here who own one and say they won’t go fast, but can we trust them?,” Puckett said. “If we’re going to do something like this, it needs to be enforced by this office and our police officers.”
Council members expressed concerns about the potential liability issues this could bring if implemented. They discussed about requiring riders to be insured in order to ride terrain vehicles on the streets in the town.
Riders will not be able to go on highways with ATVs and UTVs, which is mandated by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Discussions about allowing ATVs and UTVs on public streets in Avilla will continue. The Avilla Town Council’s next meeting is Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at Avilla Town Hall.
