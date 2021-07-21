KENDALLVILLE — More buildings are getting more updates.
On Wednesday, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission approved multiple new facade grants, totaling more than $89,000 in upgrades to buildings.
The commission has been doling out numerous facade grants this year, with the grants covering 50% of the cost of building improvements up to $15,000 in benefit.
Kendallville’s consolidated TIF district covers the Main Street and U.S. corridors from Drake Road to U.S. 6 along Main and from the city limits both east and west along U.S. 6.
On Wednesday, three of the facade grants were for downtown buildings, with a larger project approved for buildings in the Fairview Plaza.
First up, the commission approved grants for five separate owners in the Fairview Plaza, who are getting their buildings resided.
Although the buildings are are being done at the same time at a total cost of $56,000, the commission opted to split up the project to award to each individual unit owner, which allowed the board to approve 50% of the total cost. If the project had been funded all as one upgrade, the compensation from the commission would have capped at $15,000.
Instead, the board approved matches totaling $3,500 for Tangles Salon, The Wellness Center and Holliday Chiropractic, $7,000 for NEI Association of Realtors, which owns two units, and $10,500 for Yoder and Jessup law firm, which owns three units.
Other facade grants included:
• $9,700 for Northeastern Center, 220 S. Main St., for removal and replacement of existing signage and repair and painting of the front exterior wall
• $5,693 for Jen’s Bistro, 107 S. Main St., the former Blue Heron ice cream shop, for window replacement and tuck pointing on the building
• $1,195 for Love Me Two Times on Main, 107 N. Main St., for window replacement at the new antique shop
In total, the proposed work totals $89,176.19.
In other business Wednesday, commission member Keith Ballard has resigned from the board.
Ballard had served a little over one year, having been appointed in January 2020. As an appointee of the mayor, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe will have to replace him on the board.
