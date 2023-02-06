KENDALLVILLE — The coroner has identified the man killed in a Sunday morning apartment in Kendallville as 25-year-old Blaine Dias.
Noble County Coroner Lisa Strebig said the preliminary cause of death was smoke inhalation caused by Sunday’s fire.
Firefighters were called to 635 Wood St. at 3:44 a.m. Sunday morning after a neighbor called due when their smoke detector went off. When firefighters arrived, they determined that the fire was in the adjoining apartment in the two-unit ranch.
When firefighters entered the apartment they found the remains of a fire in the kitchen area that had mostly burned itself out by the point they arrived.
Firefighters conducted a search of the apartment and located Dias in a back bedroom not breathing. He was removed from the apartment and resuscitation was attempted, but was declared dead at the scene.
Dias was not burned and died of smoke inhalation the coroner said.
The fire was not large and outside of heat and smoke, did not cause significant damage to the apartment.
The fire chief noted, however, that the apartment had no functioning smoke alarms in it.
Dias, who was asleep at the time the fire sparked the coroner said, was therefore unaware and unable to escape the apartment.
Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley said Monday that it’s possible the fire had been burning for as long as two hours before finally exhausting itself. The windows and doors were hot to the touch when firefighters arrived and the glass was blackened from smoke.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was called because the incident involved a fatality.
The circumstances of the fire remains under investigation.
