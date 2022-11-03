LAGRANGE — LaGrange County Sheriff’s candidates Tracy Harker, Republican, and Jason Eiseman, Democrat, shared the stage at Tuesday’s Meeting the Candidates forum, sponsored by the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce, to allow each candidate to talk directly to a handful of voters who attended about why he is the best choice for the office.
Harker, who spoke first, touted his experience and knowledge of the department as his primary reasons for running for Sheriff. Harker is currently serving as the department’s chief deputy, putting him second in command.
A 20-plus year veteran of the department, Harker, a LaGrange native, said his dedication to local law enforcement makes him the right choice for the position.
“I feel that the experience I have, the experience in leadership, I think it’s my time to step up the plate and be the next leader for LaGrange County,” he said. “I think when people look at the experience I have, as well as my chief deputy, Detective Juan Arroyo, the combine experience we’re bringing to LaGrange County voters, the dedication we have to this department and community, I feel we’re the best choice.”
Harker said his goals for the department if elected include continuing to make it as professional as possible.
“You’re not going to see any major changes, however, we would continue to be a professional law enforcement office, the department’s employees will be professional, and it would be might job to keep that going for our community,” he explained.
Harker started with the department in the mid-1990s as a reserve officer before being offered a full-time position as a deputy. From there he’s risen through the ranks, and held several key positions within the department. Harker has served as chief deputy for the last eight years and said in that time, he’s learned what it takes to run to a sheriff’s department.
“I love LaGrange County. I was born and raised here,” he said. “I’m a professional guy and I want to pass that along so that when you’re coming to work for the sheriff’s office, you’re working for a professional operation.”
Eiseman talked about accountability and said he’ll bring transparency to the office.
“I’m going to bring honesty back to the sheriff’s department,” he said. “Everything we do, people are going to know about, whether that’s through the paper, the radio, we just want to make sure everyone is kept informed, including information about our budget.”
Eiseman added if elected, he wants the people of LaGrange County to hold him accountable, including his officers.
“We have to be truthful, honest, and accountable,” he said.
