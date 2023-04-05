ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners meeting Monday proved fruitful for a man wanting to place a winery in Green Township.
The commissioners voted to rezone Cody A. Kraus’s 23 acres at 2316 E. C.R. 500S, Churubusco, from A1 (agriculture) to A2 (agricultural commercial), which will allow for the creation of a vineyard and winery
At its February meeting, the Noble County Plan Commission sent a favorable recommendation — with some stringent qualifiers — to the Noble County Commissioners for the rezoning of the parcel in Green Township to allow for a small vineyard/winery.
On Feb. 27, the commissioners punted the issue back to the plan commission for consideration with some additional stipulations following a public hearing held that day.
The plan commission took up the issue again at its March meeting.
The rezoinng was approved Monday with multiple restrictions, including:
• no more than 10- customers and patrons of hte retail business shall be present on the parcel at any one time;
• no more than five parking spaces;
• no expansion of the current wine production structures on site as of Feb. 27;
• No customer alcohol consumption onsite, with the exception of a wholesale distributor;
• driveway access shall be improved for visibility and safety;
• no customers or patrons on the property after 5 p.m.;
• no amplified, outdoor and live music shall be carried on; and
• no food trucks or charter buses shall be allowed on the parcel.
At its initial meeting in February, the Noble County Plan Commission heard more than three hours of discussion on the proposed zoning, with many neighbors expressing concerns about increased traffic and worries the winery would grow into a venue of some sort.
Kraus was amendable to the stipulations throughout the process.
